Times Square Installation Shows How Much Sugar Kids Eat Every 5 Minutes

We know that American as a whole isn't exactly the gold standard of healthy eating. We are, after all, the country that invented the burger inside a glazed donut and the Nutellasagna. In fact, our kids are less likely to eat something if they think it's good for them. Still, it's one thing to know that conceptually, and another thing entirely to actually see all the sugar that American children are eating. To visualize that concept, Kind Snacks erected a massive pile of sugar boxes in the middle of Times Square to show how much added sugar American children consume every five minutes—45,485 pounds.

Courtesy of KIND Snacks

The mound of sugar boxes is also surrounded by statues of kids. Each statue is made from 64 pounds of sugar because 64 pounds is the average amount of sugar that a single 8-year-old consumes in a year. If the installation seems to have just appeared out of nowhere overnight, that's because it literally did. It was put up between 12:01 a.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The installation was created to promote Kind Fruit Bites which, according to Kind, are "the only fruit snack with fruit as the first (and only) ingredients and no added sugar." The installation only lasted one day, because, well, a pile of sugar in Times Square just isn't a good idea for a long-term fixture.

While sending a message about sugar, the event is, of course, a promotional stunt for Kind. The brand's new fruit snacks will come in three flavors: one has strawberry, cherry, and apple in it, another has mango, pineapple, and apple, and a third is just cherry and apple. If you missed your chance to try them when they were being handed out in Times Square, you can also buy them at grocery stores for $4.99 per box of five.