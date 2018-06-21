KFC Pickle Fried Chicken Is Happening. Brace Yourselves

Kentucky Fried Chicken established its legacy with the brand’s “Original Recipe” chicken, famed for its “secret blend of 11 herbs and spices.” But that doesn’t mean that through the years KFC hasn’t tried its hand at other flavors. From Extra Crispy chicken back in the 1970s to more recent additions like Nashville Hot, Georgia Gold and Smoky Mountain BBQ, KFC chicken has come in all sorts of iterations — including its latest take: Pickle Fried Chicken.

Similar to the chain's most recent limited edition flavors, Pickle Fried Chicken uses standard KFC breading. The pickle taste comes courtesy of a special sauce that's made from a blend of dill, vinegar, onion, garlic, buttermilk, and white and black pepper. Customers can add this briny touch to a Crispy Colonel Sandwich, Extra Crispy Tenders, Chicken Littles, and Extra Crispy Chicken.

With this new addition, KFC says it’s the first national fast food joint to bring pickle-flavored fried chicken to the masses. (Of course, chefs have long been cooking with pickle brine, and we suggest you do, too.)

However, unlike Nashville Hot, Georgia Gold and Smokey Mountain BBQ, which have been added to the KFC menu for an extended time, Pickle Fried Chicken will only be a “very limited-time menu item,” according to the brand.

The sauce lands at KFC on Monday, June 25, and locations will only be serving it while supplies last – which is said to be just “a few weeks.”

So move fast, but if you don't make it in time, fear not. Here's a recipe for pickle-brined chicken you can make at home—and there's no expiration date on this one.