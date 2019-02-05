KFC Created a Faux Bearskin Rug That Looks Like Colonel Sanders

According to Kentucky Fried Chicken, the 11 herbs and spices recipe that made the brand famous was created over 70 years ago. But for the past decade, it’s the KFC marketing team that’s been doing all the heavy lifting. The number of KFC promotions that we’ve considered crazy enough to warrant coverage is too long to list here, but it includes a chicken sandwich spiked with Cheetos, free bowl haircuts to promote its Famous Bowls, and a fried chicken-scented yule log… and that’s just going back to December.

So of course, KFC has a promotion locked and loaded for Valentine’s Day — and yeah, it’s a chance to win “the ultimate date night package” featuring a fake bearskin rug that looks like Colonel Sanders. What else would it be really? Something not insane??

In another seemingly new twist, KFC has teamed up with the social news site Reddit for this online contest. Interested chicken fans can enter by posting to three different comment treads: a Photoshop battle (“transform an image of the Colonel Bearskin Rug into a humorous, outlandish, and possibly even romantic image”), a storytelling challenge (“take inspiration from the Colonel Bearskin Rug to write a romantic vignette — perfect for a KFC-centric Valentine’s Day”), or a scene drawing duel (“sketch a scene of an ideal romantic evening inspired by KFC and the Colonel-Skin Rug”). The contest is open until the end of the day on February 10. All the details can be found on this Reddit thread here.

Three winners will be chosen “based on humorous and creative, SFW submissions that celebrate Valentine’s Day and best represent the spirit of the Colonel,” a KFC spokesperson told us. Beyond taking home possibly the world’s weirdest rug, the winner will also get “two cozy fried chicken onesies, a gift card for a one-year subscription to an online streaming service and, of course, a KFC gift card … to enjoy date nights for two for a year.” Just don’t tell your significant other you got all that stuff by entering a contest on Reddit — otherwise they might think you’re some sort of weirdo!