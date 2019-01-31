KFC Tests Cheetos Chicken Sandwich

Fried chicken is great on its own, but it can be enhanced with a number of add-ons, from hot sauce to honey to gravy, syrup, and barbecue sauce. Fried chicken and cheese dust, however, isn’t normally a combination you’d expect to see on a national menu, but KFC’s latest innovation does just that. Beginning this week, the chicken chain is testing a sandwich made with Cheetos.

The succinctly named Cheetos Sandwich is currently available at select restaurants and in the South, and features actual Cheetos inside. But tossing in a few crunchy corn snacks isn’t the only way KFC is Cheeto-ing its chicken: The Extra Crispy filet itself is tossed in what the brand calls a "Cheetos sauce." The Cheetos sandwich is actually a take on Crispy Colonel Sandwich, which was introduced in 2018, and also features a toasted bun and mayonnaise to hold it all together.

“Both KFC and Cheetos have dedicated fanbases loyal to each new creation, so it only made sense to merge these two iconic brands together to provide an irresistible and flavorful sandwich that gives the best of both worlds,” a statement from KFC reads. Hey, if Taco Bell can launch a line of shells based on Doritos, why not?

Right now, the Cheetos Sandwich is being tested at select locations in the following cities for a limited time:

Greensboro, North Carolina

Greenville, Georgia

Raleigh, North Carolina

Richmond, Virginia

Roanoke, Virginia

As for a nationwide rollout, that, it would seem, depends on just how well received the sandwich is in the three states currently being graced with its presence. North Carolinians, Georgians, and Virginians, we're counting on you!

This isn't not the first time Cheetos has partnered with a convenience food chain — Burger King previously put orange-dusted Cheetos Chicken Fries on its menu, and two variations of Mac N' Cheetos (regular and Flamin' Hot) on its menu, which were macaroni and cheese bites shaped like puffs and coated in the signature orange dust. Additionally, Regal Cinemas also introduced Cheetos Popcorn in 2017.