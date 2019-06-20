KFC's Cheetos Sandwich Goes Nationwide — Here's What We Thought of It

Image zoom KFC

Putting chips on a sandwich is nothing new. Neither are fast food brands collaborating with other known entities to create mashups like Taco Bell's Doritos Loco Taco or Carl's Jr.'s Jolly Rancher Milkshake. And yet within the realms of cross-promotion and oddball sandwich toppings, there's still plenty of room for innovation. That's why our attention was caught by KFC's limited rollout of a Cheetos Sandwich earlier this year at a handful of locations in three southern states. Anytime Cheetos does anything, we're all ears, and, luckily, I was at KFC headquarters while the item was being tested, so we had a little insight into the limited-release product. But now folks coast-to-coast can experience KFC's cheesiest product yet as the brand announced it's bringing the menu item nationwide this summer.

To recap, the Cheetos Sandwich features an Extra Crispy chicken filet in a "special Cheetos sauce," mayonnaise, a "'pinch of the thumb, index and middle fingers' layer of crunchy Cheetos," all set inside a toasted bun. KFC dropped by a few sandwiches courtesy of Head Chef Bob Das for the Food & Wine staff to try. Here's what we thought:

"It's incredibly good. A joy and a pleasure."

"Good coating, not too much Cheeto. Well balanced."

"Perfectly salty and crispy."

"I love how buttery the bun is."

"There's Cheeto in the sauce. It doesn't really need the actual Cheetos in the sandwich."

"The crunch was nice!"

"I was not expecting to eat the entire thing, but it's gone."

"This was scientifically engineered to be the exact thing that I like."

The Cheetos Sandwich hits KFC locations nationwide for four weeks beginning July 1, 2019.

To celebrate the launch, KFC is holding what promises to be an Instagram-worthy "All Orange Everything" pop-up event in New York City on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 242 E 14th Street, New York, NY 10003. There, in addition to early access to Cheetos Sandwiches, fans can try exclusive Cheetos hot wings, Cheetos loaded fries, and Mac and Cheetos Bowls, as well as cocktails, including some made with the brand's new exclusive Mountain Dew flavor Sweet Lightning. More information and VIP reservations available at www.KFCCheetosSandwich.com.