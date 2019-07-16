The Keurig Machine That Makes Incredible Lattes in Minutes Is Only $100 Today

Image zoom Courtesy of Keurig

In the morning, I’m a zombie. It takes approximately 1.75 mugs of coffee before I feel human again — the quicker I get them, the better. And as much as I love fresh ground beans, the speediest cup of joe means popping in a pod. Yep, I’m a fan of the Keurig.

The single-serve machine earned its reputation as the ideal tool for anyone in a rush, with its easy-to-pop-in pods and user-friendly interface. But for speedy sippers who also enjoy a little variety, Keurig’s K-Cafe machine delivers lattes and cappuccinos with the same convenience. And — thanks to Amazon Prime Day — it’s 44% off for 24 hours.

Image zoom Courtesy of Keurig

To buy: $100 (originally $180); amazon.com

Like other Keurig machines, operating the device is simple: just insert any K-Cup pod, choose the size of your cup (6, 8, 10, or 12-ounce), and your coffee is on its merry way. The K-Cafe also has the additional latte or cappuccino option, or you can head straight to the good stuff with the SHOT button, which brews a concentrated, er, shot. Plus, its dishwasher-safe frother can whip up any dairy or nut milk into creamy perfection for your lattes and cappuccinos.

Amazon shoppers love the K-Cafe; it is “Amazon’s choice” for latte machines and has more than a thousand perfect five-star reviews. Users acknowledge it’s not “real espresso” but rave about the taste and how easy the machine is to use.

RELATED: The Best Coffee Makers You Can Buy Right Now

“As far as I can see, there is nothing that compares with this machine,” writes one reviewer. “True, it does not make a ‘legit’ espresso, but the ‘strong’ option on the machine gives me the next best thing with a dark or espresso roast. The milk frother is wonderful. My mother is VERY picky about her latte foam and she was amazed at how good it is. So I bought her this machine for her birthday. It does all this AND it makes lattes/capps in Keurig time.”

In fact, the K-Cafe’s frother gets numerous callouts in the accolades.

“I've used a few different types of milk-frothers both at home and at work and so far this seems like a simpler/more convenient mechanism than other milk frothers I've used in the past (some others have pumps/lines that have to be cleaned so they don’t get clogged or generally filled with stale milk),” writes another. “This one is easy because you just froth the milk in the stainless steel cup and then toss the cup in the dishwasher or rinse it out afterwards.”

RELATED: Instant Pot Prime Day Deals

And while the K-Cafe has that characteristic single-serve portion, Amazon shoppers love its large 60-ounce water reservoir, which allows you to brew up to 6 cups of coffee before refilling.

“The ability to make espresso shots is priceless,” says a shopper. “I was able to dump my espresso machine. Water tank holds a LOT of water so I don't have to refill as much as my old one.”

This machine typically costs $180, but an amazing Prime Day discount means Prime members (or people taking advantage of the 30-day free trial) can get it for only $100. But this deal won’t last! Add the Keurig K-Cafe to your cart before the sale ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT, or while supplies last.