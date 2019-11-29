Keurig’s Best-Selling Coffee Makers Are Up to 47% Off for Black Friday

Image zoom Walmart

In case you haven’t noticed, Black Friday is here and deals are happening everywhere. So many highly rated kitchen appliances and cookware are seriously discounted right now, and some of the most exciting deals we’ve seen this holiday sale season are from Keurig, a brand name almost synonymous with the word “coffee.”

For those looking to bring home one of Keurig’s coffee makers right now, you’re in luck. Currently, Amazon and Walmart are handing out great offers for Keurig’s best-selling coffee makers. Shoppers can choose from the ultra-popular K-Classic, the slim K-Compact, the large K-Select, and even the luxurious brand-new K-Elite in a gorgeous brushed silver color. Regardless of which deal you choose, you’ll be enjoying savings as huge as 47 percent off for the K-Select, and 30 percent off the K-Elite.

As one of the most popular coffee maker companies, Keurig’s machines are known for their adaptability. All of the coffee makers currently on sale are capable of brewing cups of coffee in at least three different sizes (six, eight, or 10-ounce cups), and they all come with detachable drip trays that once removed, and can fit travel mugs for up to 7.1 inches tall.

While they all share great basic features, the Keurig machines can still be differentiated with special characteristics of their own. For instance, the K-Elite comes with temperature control, so you can get hot water on demand for cups of tea. The K-Select has a huge water reservoir that, once filled, guarantees you at least 4 cups of 12-ounce coffees a day. And for lovers of lattes, the K-Latte is capable of hot-frothing milk, but it’s not as massive as some machines with frothing capability so it leaves plenty of counter space in the kitchen.

Keurig’s coffee makers are a good option for those who like a solid brew in the morning, and it’s clear from their popularity that they are great investments. Head on over to Walmart and Amazon to pick up one of the brand’s dependable coffee makers before they sell out.

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Latte Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker

