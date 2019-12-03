Keurig Coffee Machines Are on Super Sale for Cyber Monday, But Not for Long!

Image zoom Amazon

Coffee lovers, we found a deal to perk you up! This Cyber Monday, you can save big beans on Keurig coffee machines at Walmart and Amazon. Both retailers have marked down a variety of the popular appliances to impressive lows: Right now, you can save up to 25 percent on Keurig’s K-Cafe Latte and Cappuccino Maker on Amazon, while Walmart has slashed the price of its exclusive Keurig K-Compact machine.

If you don’t already have a Keurig, now’s the time to add one to your home. (And if you do, it also makes an excellent gift.) The single-serve machines have earned a reputation as the ideal tool for anyone in a rush, with easy-to-pop-in pods and user-friendly interfaces. And no need to worry if single-serve is enough for your cup—all Keurig coffee makers brew cups of coffee in three different sizes (six, eight, or 10 ounces) and are designed with detachable drip trays that can be removed to fit travel mugs.

And while you’re shopping Cyber Monday sales, don’t forget to stock up on essential Keurig accessories. Today, Amazon is offering discounts on 100% Arabica Donut Shop Coffee Pods, water filter refill cartridges, descaling solution, and the Universal Reusable K-Cup Pod Coffee Filter.

Below, we’ve highlighted the two Keurig Cyber Monday coffee deals you can still get, as well as what makes each machine so great. Scroll to learn more and shop the discounts before they’re gone!

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Why it’s so great: One of the brand’s slimmest machines, this space-saving K-Compact coffee maker brews one of three cup sizes in less than a minute. It’s perfect for small kitchens or even coffee at your desk.

To buy: $40 (originally $59); walmart.com

Keurig K-Café Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker with Dishwasher Safe Milk Frother and Coffee Shot Capability

Why it’s so great: Just as easy to use as the O.G., the K-Cafe also has the additional latte and cappuccino option, or you can head straight to the good stuff with the SHOT button, which brews a concentrated shot. It features a dishwasher-safe frother that can whip up any dairy or nut milk into creamy perfection for your lattes and cappuccinos.

To buy: $135 (originally $180); amazon.com