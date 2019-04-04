The 2019 Kentucky Derby Menu Is Here

There's also an at-home menu (with recipes) available for Derby fans who can’t make it to Churchill Downs.
Since 2013, chef David Danielson has been the executive chef at Churchill Downs racetrack—which means he’s in charge of creating the Kentucky Derby’s official menu, stacked with multiple courses and of course, plenty of bourbon. (This is Kentucky, after all, and Woodford Reserve is the presenting sponsor of the Derby.) Danielson aims to combine traditional-yet-modern Southern and Kentucky flavors, so this year’s spread includes Scallop and Prawn Sausage with Black Truffle; Pimento Cheese, Benedictine, and Collard Parmesan Dip; and Bourbon Citrus Salmon. In total, there will be 22,000 chicken breasts, 4,075 pounds of braised pork, 5,640 pounds of turkey, 7,600 pounds of potato, 8,200 pounds of pasta, and 8,000 heads of locally grown lettuce will be used, according to a statement. But for guests who can’t make it to the Derby in person, there’s also an official at-home menu and set of recipes this year—a first from Churchill Downs.
“At-home Derby parties are a longstanding and growing tradition and we want to help make them as special as the historic race they celebrate,” said Danielson.
The at-home menu is smaller than the regular Derby menu—which makes sense, assuming Derby fans won’t have an entire kitchen staff at their disposal. But still, there’s a few options for each course, starting off with Meatball, Cucumber, & Mint skewers for an appetizer and wrapping up with Mini Fruit Hand Pies for dessert. It’s a solid spread for a viewing party—and don’t worry, this menu includes pimento cheese too. Check out both menus below, and make sure you tune into the 145th (!) Derby this May.
The Official 145 Kentucky Derby Menu
Appetizers
Scallop and Prawn Sausage with Black Truffle, Celery root puree and cutting celery
Moroccan Spiced Lamb Meatball, Harissa, yogurt and cucumber-mint chutney
Pork Loin, Chicory-whole grain demi-glace
Arugula, Chicory and Figs, Blue cheese, walnuts, late harvest riesling dressing
Farro, Corn, tomatoes and creamy basil dressing
Sweet Potato Salad, Almond and cheddar
Sides
Shrimp and Country Ham Pasta, Cavatappi, roasted garlic & rosemary cream with parmesan smashed sweet potato
Roasted Asparagus, Capriole goat cheese, radish, roasted shallot & lemon vinaigrette
Pimento Cheese, Benedictine and Collard Parmesan Dip, Crackers and flatbreads
Entrees
Bourbon Citrus Salmon
Beef Short Ribs, Sorghum & soy glaze
Bourbon Sorghum Glazed Turkey, Spiked peaches
Sautéed Chicken Breast, Bourbon honey pan sauce
Cheese Tortellini, Country ham and apples
Desserts
Warm Chocolate Cobbler with Vanilla Ice Cream
Warm Fruit Cobbler
The 145 Kentucky Derby At-Home Menu
Meatball, Cucumber & Mint Skewers, Yogurt dipping
Grilled Figs with Blue Cheese Mousse & Toasted Walnuts
Chilled Derby Day Shrimp & Pasta Salad
Mini Biscuit Sandwiches, Pimento cheese, benedictine and collard parmesan spreads
Slow Cooker Short Ribs with Henry Bain Sauce, Creamy cheese grits
Chicken Wings Grilled & Glazed, Bourbon honey pan sauce
Bourbon Chocolate Caramel and Mousse, Served in mason jars
Mini Fruit Hand Pies