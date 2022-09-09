Kellogg's Wants You to Add Water to Your Cereal

Powdered milk has existed for generations. So why did this “revolutionary” product take so long?

By
Mike Pomranz
Photo of Mike Pomranz
Mike Pomranz

Mike Pomranz began covering craft beer professionally in 2006, branching out into all aspects of food and beverage before joining the Food & Wine team in 2014. He's also a cidermaker, bar owner, and alcoholic beverage importer.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2022
Kellogg Instabowls
Photo: Courtesy of Kellogg

It's an age old conundrum: You wake up and lazily pour yourself a bowl of cereal. You plod over to the fridge, and then you realize: You're out of milk. You definitely aren't going to the store; the inability to do anything productive is why you're eating cereal to begin with. So what do you do? Add orange juice? Add beer? Eat it dry?!

The latest innovation from Kellogg's purports to have the answer: Just pour in water. And not only because it's wet. Kellogg's new Instabowls will magically turn your water into milk.

Billed by the brand as "revolutionary," Kellogg's Instabowls — prepackaged, disposable bowls available with Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, or Raisin Bran Crunch — allow cereal fans in a pinch to simply add cold water and give the bowl a stir "to get real milk instantly." Beyond offering a backup when you've run out of dairy, Kellogg's also suggests the new product is a "convenient way to enjoy fan-favorite Kellogg's cereals outside of the kitchen."

"In recent years, there has been a huge trend toward portability for food, especially as busy schedules and life's everyday curve balls prevent traditional sit-down meals," Chris Stolsky, marketing director at the Kellogg Company, stated. "We created Kellogg's Instabowls as an easy solution for the 'anytime cereal break' so you can now bring your favorite Kellogg's cereals with you wherever life takes you and not have to worry about milk, dishes, or clean-up."

As should probably be expected, according to the ingredients list, the "magic" milk simply comes from a healthy dose of milk powder — a dehydrated milk product that has been around since at least the 19th century — which may leave you wondering what took so long for this idea to materialize. Stolsky told CNN the product has been in development for two years; the biggest hurdle was getting the powder to turn to milk quickly, eventually resulting in the company creating "a proprietary process."

Also worth noting is that, yes, each individual bowl has a fill line to assure your rehydrated milk isn't too thick or watery.

Kellogg's Instabowls are currently available in the cereal aisle at Walmart with a suggested retail price of $1.98 per bowl — and from there, they'll eventually get a nationwide rollout.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A hotel bed with a coffee tray and laptop
How to Make Hotel Room Coffee Taste Way Better, According to an Expert
Tropicana Crunch Cereal with Tropicana Pure Premium
Who Needs Milk? Tropicana Created a Cereal Specifically for Orange Juice
Golden Wing Barley Milk
There's a New Plant-Based Milk In Town and It Comes From... Coors?
A Whole Foods Market grocery bag on a kitchen counter
9 Whole Foods Products You Should Buy This August
Whoopie pies
The Best Snack in Every State
Cereal Recipes
The Most Popular Cereal in Every State, According to Google
Earl Grey Tea
What Is Earl Grey Tea and How to Perfect It
Glasses of beer
The Best Non-Alcoholic Beer: Our Favorite Brews to Drink Right Now
Our Place products
Our Place Marked Down Its Most Popular Pieces in a Rare Sitewide Sale—Including the Internet-Famous Always Pan
PureFish seafood delivery
Best Seafood Delivery Services
Whole Foods Products
8 Whole Foods Products You Should Buy This June
Duralex Picardie Glasses
The Best Colorful Glassware for Summer Entertaining
Top Chef Melissa King
'Top Chef' Winner Melissa King Is Defining Success In Her Own Way
Euro Cuisine Yogurt Maker
The 4 Best Yogurt Makers for Home Kitchens
chocolate mice
23 Perfect Gifts for Chocolate Lovers
A customer carries a shopping bag outside Whole Foods
10 New Whole Foods Products You Should Buy This May