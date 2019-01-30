Kellogg’s Adds Vegetable Bits to a New Cereal in the U.K.

Not that Froot Loops and Cookie Crisp have left store shelves, but many of us grew up during a time when breakfast cereals rarely seemed particularly healthy. Sure, more health conscious stalwarts like All-Bran and Cheerios have always been around, but nowadays, cereal makers seem to be more interested than ever in churning out better-for-you products. Along those lines, Kellogg’s has reportedly tried something the century-old brand has never done before: adding vegetable pieces into a cereal.

For the latest variation of its W.K. Kellogg No Added Sugar Granola, Kellogg’s has added dried bits of raspberry, apple, and… carrot. The product is currently only available in Britain, which is also where it was developed. “Creating a granola with a vegetable was a balancing act,” Sarah Bulfield, a cereal inventor for Kellogg’s U.K. and Ireland, was quoted as saying. “All sensory aspects had to be taken into consideration; texture, color and most importantly flavor. The sweetness from the apple and the sharpness of the raspberry is all balanced with the earthiness and subtle sweet notes of the carrot pieces.”

Beyond its unique inclusion of a touch of vegetables, the granola is also billed as vegan and containing no artificial sweeteners. “We have spent the last 12 months developing and growing our W.K. Kellogg no added sugar range,” Bulfield continued. “Invented in our Manchester [England] food tech labs, the exciting move to explore vegetable recipes has allowed us to do what we do best – create a new cereal that will shake up breakfast time.”

For the record, this Raspberry, Apple & Carrot variety is currently the only iteration offering dried veggies at breakfast. The other two No Added Sugar Granola options are Apricot & Pumpkin Seeds and Coconut, Cashew & Almond. Though that’s not to say you couldn’t chop up some carrots and put them on your granola yourself. Yum!