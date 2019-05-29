Katz’s Deli Wants Fans to Recreate Meg Ryan’s Famous ‘When Harry Met Sally’ Scene

The line “I’ll have what she’s having” still elicits a chuckle or two from anyone who remembers Meg Ryan’s famous fake orgasm from the 1989 movie When Harry Met Sally. That now-classic scene, for anyone who was too wrapped up in the moment to notice (or, like me, was only ten years old when it came out), was shot in the New York City pastrami institution Katz’s Delicatessen. And with When Harry Met Sally celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Katz’s is getting in on the festivities.

Katz's Delicatessen

On July 12, the movie’s release date, Katz’s will be hosting a scene reenactment contest where anyone (female or male, apparently) can show off their best fake orgasm at the same table where Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal sat 30 years ago. Forbes reports that the contest will be judged by “notable New Yorkers and special guests” — though whether that means anyone from the movie will be dropping by is TBD.

Meanwhile, if faking orgasms for large crowds isn’t your thing, Katz’s has other ways you can celebrate as well. Katz’s has teamed up with Downtown Brooklyn’s Alamo Drafthouse for a special screening of When Harry Met Sally on July 24. Along with showing the flick, the theater — which is known for serving food and alcoholic beverages — will feature Katz’s Deli pastrami and corn beef carving stations.

Finally, Katz’s is also offering a special “I’ll Have What She’s Having Package” at $135 a pop. “This limited-time package celebrates the 30th anniversary of the release of When Harry Met Sally with some exclusive merch & classic favorites!” the deli writes. “To ensure you can ‘have what she's having’ at home, we've included all the ingredients to make our legendary pastrami on rye (Billy Crystal's order) and turkey sandwiches (Meg Ryan's order), to recreate that iconic scene shot at our tables 30 years ago. This package also includes a commemorative When Harry Met Sally 30th Anniversary t-shirt, a ‘Send a Salami’ navy canvas tote bag, and Katz's sign & ticket replica pins, all of which are exclusive to this particular package!” It’s all about as close as you’ll come to 1989 without a time machine.