You Can Now Order Katz’s Pastrami Sandwiches at The Met

Image zoom Katz's Deli.

If you’re even remotely familiar with New York City dining, you’ve probably heard of Katz’s Deli. We’ve called it one of America’s best Jewish delis, and it’s also where When Harry Met Sally shot that iconic “I’ll have what she’s having” scene. Their luscious pastrami is legend, piled impossibly high onto rye bread to make the ultimate sandwich. The deli has been operating off Houston Street in the Lower East Side for the past 131 years; however, starting August 2, you’ll also find Katz’s world-famous sandwiches at none other than the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

According to the announcement, the Katz’s pop-up will run at the museum until the end of summer, with “expert cutters” on-site to offer visitors a hand-carved sandwich of their choice. Pick from pastrami or turkey, with a side of potato salad, coleslaw, and sour pickles—to drink, there’s three Dr. Brown’s soda flavors, black cherry, celery, and cream. Honestly, it sounds like the perfect meal to fuel a long afternoon spent winding through the medieval and Egyptian Art rooms. (Plus, the famous “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition is on until September 8.) As for the physical pop-up itself, it’s meant to mimic the deli’s exterior, with a mini “Katz’s” Lightbox on display, and will be open from Thursday through Monday (closed Tuesday and Wednesday) starting at 11:30 a.m.

For Katz’s fans outside New York, you can still get your pastrami fix. In 2018, the deli launched a monthly subscription program that delivers goods right to your door, with themes varying month by month. The upcoming August package, for example, is “specifically designed for meals away from home,” loaded with one small salami, one quart of new pickles, two packages of mini black & white cookies, once pound of deli mustard, and more; come October, the Halloween package encourages customers to “take a walk on the wild side.” In addition to a pound of sliced juicy pastrami and a half-loaf of rye bread, you’ll also find one pound of sliced tongue, one pound of chopped liver, salami socks (yes, they’re socks—no, they’re not made of salami), one pound of kishka and gravy, pigs in a blanket, and condiments. The service costs $150 a month, and includes enough food for four to six people, arriving on the second Thursday of each month.