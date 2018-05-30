Katz Has Started Selling Pastrami Subscriptions, and We Need One

Finally, some uplifting news.

Katz Delicatessan, that New York City institution serving exorbitantly stuffed sandwiches, announced on Tuesday that they'll be launching a subscription program, so pastrami fans can enjoy their meats around the country without trekking to the oft-crowded Lower East Side location. Reported by Bloomberg, the news is pegged to the deli's 130-year anniversary, and Jake Dell, who is the third-generation owner, says the program has been in the works for a long time.

“You smell the garlic as soon as you open the box,” Dell told Bloomberg. “If that alone doesn’t trigger something in you, I don’t know what will.” He gets us.

The monthly subscription will cost $150 a month, which subscribers will receive their box of meats, pickles, and goodies on the second Thursday of every month.

"Each monthly package contains a full meal for four to six and is themed for the season - from July Griller Package to the January Soup Combo," reads the website, where you can sign up in three-month increments ($450) or for the year-long deal ($1,500).

For June, they're doing a "Pastrami Package," which will include: 1 Medium Whole Pastrami; 1 Pound of Deli Mustard; 1 Pound of Sliced Juicy Pastrami; 1 Quart of New Pickles; 1 Full Loaf of Rye Bread; and 1 Katz's Deli T shirt. July's theme is a "Griller Package" featuring frankfurters, knockwurst, knoblewurst and more.

The brand has been shipping their products domestically since the '90s, but this is their first subscription service, launching at a time when online meat delivery is hotter than ever. In 2017, the Wall Street Journal announced that Katz was looking to begin shipping globally, eyeing a a 30,000-square-foot facility in Hackensack, New Jersey to help make this happen.

"The custom shirts, all the meats, and our cutters flown to your backyard. It’s really freaking cool,” added Dell. “We’ve always thought of ourselves as the best sandwich you can get, so anything that comes in that package should also be the best.”