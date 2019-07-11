Villa Italian Kitchen Adds ‘Just the Crust’ to Its Pizza Menu

Image zoom Villa Italian Kitchen

If you ask me, the crust is the worst part of the pizza: That’s why companies are always trying to stuff it or cheesy-bite it or marmite it — and if they don’t, people are likely to just throw it out. It’s that bad! Or is it? The pizza chain Villa Italian Kitchen has a different take: It’s the best part. And in fact, if you want, they’ll even sell you just the crust with a new menu item they call, uh, “Just the Crust.”

“Highly coveted and a hot commodity, pizza crust is often saved as the last delicious doughy bites after a hot, fresh slice by carb-lovers everywhere,” Villa Italian Kitchen — yes, the people behind pizza bouquets and other stunts — argues in its announcement. (I accept their opinion, but they are wrong.) The chain continues, “After receiving a record number of consumer inquiries regarding Villa Italian Kitchen’s crust and just what makes it so delicious, Villa Italian Kitchen decided to give the people what they want and serve up an order of crust all on its own!” (I don’t believe these people exist, but so be it.)

So what do you get if you order Just the Crust? The menu item is pieces of crust from the brand’s “famed Neapolitan pizzas” that have been lined up in a single-serve slice box into the shape of an actual piece of pizza. It’s not that dissimilar from an order of breadsticks of varying size. "To make the crust, we use our handmade, fresh dough and create the outline of our famed Neapolitan pizza," Mimi Wunderlich, director of communications and digital marketing of Villa Italian Kitchen, told me via email. "Our staff of crust experts delicately position splashes of sauce and cheese around the outline, which is then baked to golden-brown perfection. We wanted to provide an authentic crust experience, which is why it is done this way."

“We are huge pizza crust fans at Villa Italian Kitchen,” Wunderlich said in a statement. “We know that the crust is everyone’s favorite part of the pizza, so skipping straight to selling pizza crusts only seemed like the perfect idea.”

Yeah, but seriously, I am going to need to see some hard data on that.

Just the Crust will arrive on menus on Thursday, July 18 for $2.75 a pop and stay on the menu permanently.