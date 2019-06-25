4th of July 2019: Where to Get Deals and Red, White, and Blue Foods

Image zoom Courtesy of Krispy Kreme.

There’s a lot to look forward to when the Fourth of July rolls around each year—barbecues stocked with chargrilled burgers and hot dogs, fireworks, picnics, and those refreshing red, white, and blue ice pops that always manage to stain your tongue. As is consistent with most major holidays (as well as questionable “National X Day” food holidays), several restaurants and food companies have promotions to celebrate. You can grab red, white, and blue bagels from Einstein Bros.; or, order from DoorDash to score a free slice of The Cheesecake Factory’s Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake. (When your order totals a patriotic $17.76 or more, of course.) Check out all of the deals we’ve found so far below, and keep checking back as we get closer to the Fourth of July, in case any more are announced.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is partnering with DoorDash to give away one free slice of its Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake—Oreo cookies baked into cheesecake, with layers of fudge cake and Oreo mousse, topped with milk chocolate icing—between July 3 and July 7. To qualify for the deal, your order has to total $17.76 or more, and you need to enter the “OREO” code at checkout. (Offer limited to one free slice per guest.)

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

You can score 25 percent off on all dine-in orders at Grimaldi’s on July Fourth, save for locations in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Miguel’s Jr.

Original burritos are $4 all day on July 4th. Pick from shredded chicken, beef, or marinated chile verde pork, which is then mixed with refried beans, Spanish rice, and Longhorn cheddar cheese.

Omaha Steaks

The meat purveyor has several deals on grilling packages, including a $69.99 "Independence Day Cookout" offer (20 items, such as top sirloins, Omaha Steaks Burgers, and filet mignon Polish sausages), and “The Steak Connoisseur’s Fourth of July”—$109 total, with flat iron steaks, ribeye, bacon-wrapped filet mignons, and boneless New York Strips.

Red, White, and Blue Foods

Einstein Bros. Bagels

You can pre-order red, white, and blue dyed bagels in-store for pickup between July 2 and July 4.

Krispy Kreme

Let Freedom Ring this 4th of July with 3 limited edition Patriotic Doughnuts! 🍩🇺🇸 Available now in participating shops! ✨ #KrispyKreme #4thOfJuly #Doughnuts pic.twitter.com/ljdvHMjliv — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 24, 2019

Krispy Kreme has three special-edition doughnuts for July 4th: Freedom Ring (inspired by the American flag), Sprinkled Ring (dipped in white icing and topped with red, white, and blue sprinkles), and Firework Ring (dipped in blue icing and decorated with red and white stripes). The limited-time-only collection became available on June 24. If you’re a rewards member, there’s added incentive to order them—purchase any dozen doughnuts on July 4th and you’ll be entered for a chance to win a free dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts. (You can sign up for the rewards program here).

Mrs. Fields

The cookie company has plenty of themed desserts for the holiday—including a massive “Stars and Bites Forever” basket filled with red, white, and blue hand-frosted star cookies, brownie bites, and Nibblers bite-sized cookies, with over 200 treats total. Plus, you can use the code “SUMMER” to get 10 percent off selected items.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.