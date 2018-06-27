4th of July Deals: Here Are the Sales and Freebies You Should Check Out

The Fourth of July is an excellent opportunity to grill hot dogs, drink beers, and put off everything you need to get done in the name of celebrating. During the festivities, don't forget to take advantage of some major holiday sales, particularly on kitchen appliances (and beef jerky.) Some of the biggest stores in the country slash prices on the holiday—and the days leading up to it, as well. So if you've been waiting to buy that fancy food processor, the time to buy is now.

Below, find the biggest deals you should hit up on Independence Day, in between hot dogs. As the holiday approaches, we'll keep you updated as more sales and freebies pop up.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Buy one get one bagel sandwich free.

Sears: 50% off select kitchen appliances.

Lowes: 40% off select appliances. Also: Get up to a $500 gift card via rebate when you buy two or more select appliances that cost $396 or more.

Best Buy: Up to 40% off appliances.

Wayfair: Up to 70% off kitchen essentials, 70% off kitchen appliances (including Cuisinart), and 50% off grilling gear

Dickson's Farmstand Meats: Free shipping on beef jerky orders over $30 (code: FREEJERKYSHIPPING)

eBay: 20% off select purchases of $25 or more. (code: PARTYINUSA. Ends July 3.)

Home Depot: Up to 40% off appliances and an extra $500 off when you purchase multiple appliances.

This post will continue to be updated as more deals roll in.