José Andrés's New Cookbook Will Change the Way You Cook With Vegetables

José Andrés never rests, and we couldn't be more thankful. While running his restaurant empire and keeping up with his many philanthropic pursuits, Andrés has found the time to write a cookbook with Matt Goulding, and it's all about cooking with vegetables—reflecting his belief that "vegetables are far sexier than meat can ever be."

The book is called Vegetables Unleashed: A Cookbook (just $25 for the hardcover on Amazon, down from $40) . The recipes highlight everything from humble stews to variations on Spanish gazpacho, as well as a whole passage dedicated to our favorite summer essential: sangria. Andrés hopes to show how the world can be changed for the better through the power of plants and our relationships with food. His advice includes practical ways with dealing with familiar foods, as well as new takes on typically meat-centric recipes such as a "poke" bowl with beets or a beefsteak tomato sandwich. For reference, check out his vegetable paella on the Today Show.

The cookbook isn't 100% vegetarian, as he does add in proteins in certain parts (we'll never forget you, bacon). He also emphasizes how to cook to reduce food waste (think coffee grounds and leftover veggies with potatoes). If you're looking for ways to incorporate some new herbs and root vegetables in your summer grilling or how to make perfect carrots come fall holidays, Vegetables Unleashed can be your guide.

Want more José? See our full gallery of José Andrés recipes, his ultimate guide to Spain or read about his recommendations for Spanish pantry staples. Check out his other titles, Made in Spain: Spanish Dishes for the American Kitchen ($16) and Tapas: A Taste of Spain in America ($25).