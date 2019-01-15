José Andrés Joins Jimmy Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda on a Special 'Tonight Show' from Puerto Rico

It seems chef and humanitarian José Andrés is never not busy. While his World Central Kitchen team is feeding furloughed workers in Washington D.C., not to mention opening a restaurant at Disney World, and making an appearance at the Plow to Plate Forum, Andrés is also sharing the screen with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda as the late-night talk show airs a special episode filmed in Puerto Rico tonight on NBC.

Andrés meets up with Fallon to, among other things, introduce him to Puerto Rican cuisine. Despite being from Spain, it appears Andrés has a good handle on the delicacies of the Caribbean U.S. territory. Here’s a sneak peek at tonight’s episode:

In the clip, Andrés and Fallon chow down on alcapurria, a fritter of mashed green plantains, yuca, or yautía that can be filled with a variety of ingredients — in their case carne the jueyes (blue land crab) — before being fried up. Fallon stumbles over some of the pronunciation, which Andrés ribs him for, only to jokingly boast about his own “perfect” English.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in September 2017, Andrés and his World Central Kitchen descended upon Puerto Rico to feed the locals and relief workers as the recovery efforts got underway. WCK served 3.7 million meals, enlisting the help of over 20,000 volunteers throughout the process. Andrés' efforts have since garnered him a Nobel Prize nomination.

It’s those recovery efforts and the vitality of Puerto Rico and its people that the special Tonight Show episode hopes to share with the rest of America. And food isn’t the only focus of Fallon’s tour, either. Lin-Manuel Miranda and the touring company of Hamilton will perform, as will Billboard top ten-charting Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny and Grammy-winning music legend José Feliciano performing with reggaeton rapper Ozuna.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” from Puerto Rico airs this evening at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.