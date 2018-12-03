José Andrés's Team Feeds Migrants in Tijuana: It 'Is the Human Thing to Do'

Where there is a crisis, there is José Andrés. This weekend, the chef and humanitarian's World Central Kitchen was hard at work serving meals at the El Barretal refugee shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. According to WCK's Twitter, the organization's first responders are serving 3,000 meals a day to women and children migrants at the shelter.

"One couple had their baby while on the trip north, which they said was safer than staying in their town," World Central Kitchen tweeted with photos of families lining up to get hot meals.

Andrés posted a tweet of Sam Bloch, who works with World Central Kitchen, on the ground in Tijuana.

"We are feeding the family section where thousands of women and children are living... most have little money and no ability to cook here," wrote Andrés.

Quick report by @WCKitchen’s @SamBloch1 from the refugee shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. We are feeding the family section where thousands of women and children are living... most have little money and no ability to cook here... #ChefsForThePeople pic.twitter.com/LQmsoqpZMc — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) December 3, 2018

In another post, Andrés wrote, "Feeding families, mothers and children’s in need of a plate of food. Is the human thing to do. Partnering with local churches next!"

A look inside the El Barretal refugee shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. WCK Food First Responders are serving 3,000 meals per day to women and children here. One couple had their baby while on the trip north, which they said was safer than staying in their town. #ChefsForThePeople pic.twitter.com/VzWLjUNNYl — WorldCentralKitchen (@WCKitchen) December 3, 2018

In addition to feeding victims of crises from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico to wildfires in California, the Jaleo chef has long been an outspoken advocate for immigrants and refugees. In January, Andrés wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post challenging the current administration's threat to revoke Temporary Protection Status for thousands of refugees.

"Immigrants, including Salvadorans and other Central Americans, make up more than half of the staff at my restaurants, and we simply could not run our businesses without them,” Andrés wrote.

The chef's advocacy and commitment to service has not gone unnoticed. Just last week, the Washington Post confirmed that Andrés had been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his work feeding victims of Hurricane Maria; the news was announced while the chef was on the ground in California serving Thanksgiving meals to people displaced by the fires.