José Andrés Is Nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize

After a year of feeding and advocating for victims of natural disasters, award-winning chef José Andrés is being considered for one of the biggest awards in the world. On Monday afternoon, The Washington Post confirmed that the humanitarian had been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize by Democratic congressman John Delaney.

Andrés, whose new book We Fed an Island details his relief efforts in Puerto Rico, was named Humanitarian of the Year by the James Beard Foundation in February.

While Delaney wouldn’t discuss specifics of the nomination, the Post obtained an excerpt from his submission:

“Because of Mr. Andrés’s work, millions of people have been fed,” Delaney reportedly wrote. “This is the most basic human need and Mr. Andrés has proven to be world-class in this essential humanitarian field.”

“With an incredible spirit and an innovative mind, Mr. Andrés is solving one of the world’s ancient problems and supplying world leaders with a new road map to provide more effective disaster relief in the future.”

The best part, perhaps, is Andrés’ characteristically modest reaction to the news when the newspaper reached him for comment. “Oh wow,” he said. “They nominate everyone.”

Last week, the Jaleo chef was hard at work in California serving Thanksgiving meals to victims of the Camp Fire. His nonprofit, World Central Kitchen, served thousands of meals to people displaced by the fires, with the help of local volunteers and chefs like Andrés, Tyler Florence, and Guy Fieri.

We’re still in awe of all the support that made #ThanksgivingTogether possible:

🍗: 7,000 pounds of turkey

🥔: 3,500 pounds of mashed potatoes with 100 gallons of gravy

🥗: 3,000 pounds of green beans

🍒: 500 pounds of fresh cranberries

🤝: 1,000+ volunteers

Thank you everyone! pic.twitter.com/hWx4UTjzRg — WorldCentralKitchen (@WCKitchen) November 24, 2018

So, what are his chances of winning? According to the Post, there were 331 candidates last year, and there have been up to 376 nominations in one year, making Andrés’ odds somewhat steep. The winner will be announced next October.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee did not immediately respond to requests for comment.