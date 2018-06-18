Everything We Know About José Andres's First NYC Project, Mercado Little Spain

Despite starting his culinary career in New York City in 1991, José Andrés has never had a solo project in the city. Now, the Spanish chef is returning to the city with a bang: On Monday morning, he announced the details of Mercado Little Spain, a new Spanish food hall concept that will open in New York next spring.

And he isn't the only big name attached to the project, which will be an all-day dining destination under the High Line at 10 Hudson Yards. Ferran and Albert Adrià, of El Bulli fame, will be collaborating with Andrés on the project. (This is also the first ever U.S. project for the Adriàs, making the opening an even huger deal.)

"I've dreamed of opening in New York since I first came to this incredible country through New York Harbor," said Andrés in a statement. "I cannot wait to tell the many stories of Spain with my friends, Ferran and Albert, collaborating on this vision."

The space, which will span 35,000 square feet both indoors and outdoors, is the first of its kind in the city. Mercado Little Spain will draw inspiration from "the historic food halls and markets of Spain, yet with a decidedly modern interpretation highlighting the country's most talented chefs, purveyors, artisans, designers and artists," reads the release announcing the news.

Inside, there will be three different full-service restaurants serving regional Spanish cuisine, as well as individual stalls selling pinxtos and tapas and retail kiosks selling products imported from Spain.

The concept for Mercado Little Spain, which will open at the corner of 10th Avenue and West 30th Street in Hudson Yards, was first announced in May 2017.

