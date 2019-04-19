Watch José Andrés Teach Jimmy Fallon to Make Tortilla Española

Perhaps one of the best side effects of José Andrés’ rise to prominence as a chef, activist, and philanthropist is that his ebullient personality has made him a staple talk show guest, giving us a dose of both food and funny on late night. One of his closest relationships with any of the broadcast networks’ desk jockeys is between Andrés and Jimmy Fallon who has frequently hosted the chef on The Tonight Show. Last night, Andrés dropped by once again to promote the opening of Mercado Little Spain at Hudson Yards, but also to take Fallon through the steps of making a Spanish-style Tortilla de Patata.

Andrés introduces the dish by calling it “the most important dish in Spanish cooking.” His recipe involves potatoes, onions, eggs, olive oil, and possibly even potato chips, which Andrés whips out as the pace of the cooking segment goes from casual to frantic as the pair feed off each other’s seemingly limitless energy. As with most talk show cooking segments, you won’t get the most comprehensive lesson here, but it sure is fun to watch.

Then Andrés breaks out the booze. He supplies Fallon and himself with two porróns — which Fallon can’t help point out resemble a bongs — filled with red wine and beer, respectively, and proceeds to teach Fallon how to drink from the vessel as folks in Barcelona do when “you don’t make enough money to buy glasses for your home.” The two tip their porróns toward their mouths and then raise them high as the liquid pours. Fallon takes a few timid sips directly from the spout at first, probably a wise idea as his final confident pour is a complete mess.

At the start of the segment, Fallon also takes a moment to thank Andrés for appearing on a recent episode spotlighting Puerto Rico, where the chef and his World Central Kitchen have been part of ongoing recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Maria in 2017. Fallon took The Tonight Show to the island, in some part, as a response to the Trump administration’s lackluster relief efforts despite that fact that Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens, but it also functioned as an advertisement for Puerto Rico tourism, something that the island's inhabitants, including chefs, say is vital for the economy and people to fully recover.