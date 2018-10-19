José Andrés' Nonprofit Beat the Storm to Feed Florida

Days before Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida panhandle on October 10, World Central Kitchen (WCK) was already at ground zero. The nonprofit helmed by chef (and James Beard Humanitarian of the Year) José Andrés has a reputation for putting boots on the ground and food in the bellies of people affected by disaster. Learning from their experiences after Hurricane Florence, WCK chefs and volunteers arrived ahead of Michael to establish emergency kitchens, organize supplies, and develop their response plan.

Working from the Bay County Emergency Operations Center in Southport, the WCK team prepared hot meals for the local fire, police, National Guard, and other response units. After the storm left thousands of people displaced and millions without power, water, or reliable communication, Andrés and his team got to work feeding the panhandle. Their goal is to serve 300,000 meals.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"Just five days after Hurricane Michael struck the Florida panhandle, WCK’s Chef Relief Team has served over 45,000 meals to evacuee shelters, hard-hit communities, and emergency response teams," the nonprofit reported on its website. "With help from local emergency response agencies, we were also able to begin serving emergency shelters and communities, quickly scaling up to serve those most in need."

Andrés himself landed in Florida on Sunday, October 14, and, as usual, is documenting WCK's relief efforts on Twitter.

Quick report from Panama City, Florida this morning 🎥 Our WCK Food First Responders are focusing on neighborhoods with most need... New kitchen tomorrow! #ChefsForFlorida pic.twitter.com/bPkHFbaAkD — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 17, 2018

"Destruction here is everything you imagine and more," Andrés told the Washington Post. "But we do what we do, which is cooking, feeding, water, intelligence to make sure that everybody at least will have a hot plate of food."

In Mexico Beach and Panama City, two areas severely impacted by Michael, Andrés and his team set up an outdoor "paella operation" to feed hundreds of people. Paella, Andrés noted, is a complete meal that does not require a full kitchen to prepare.

Thank you to all of the restaurants and @FOHInc who joined us last Friday to raise money for WCK in honor of #WorldFoodDay. With your support, we’ve served over 45,000 meals to Hurricane Michael victims. Want to help? Text FOOD to 27722 to donate $25 and provide 5 meals! 🍴❤️ pic.twitter.com/1Cv5BxjWwN — WorldCentralKitchen (@WCKitchen) October 16, 2018

The Spanish rice and seafood dish, he tweeted, "works fast and efficient to provide thousands of meals a day."

On top of that, the WCK delivered meals door-to-door in places like Callaway, a community near Panama City that still has little access to food and water.

Callaway is a community next to Panama City that is struggling with major damage and little access to food+water. Our team went door-to-door with hot food last night and today we will be back. #ChefsForFlorida pic.twitter.com/zbAQuKBcpz — WorldCentralKitchen (@WCKitchen) October 15, 2018

Our WCK team doesn’t just stay in the kitchen — our Food First Responders are going door-to-door to deliver hot food and better understand the situation on the ground! Callaway near Panama City is one of the hardest hit areas we’ve seen. #ChefsForFlorida pic.twitter.com/ytQz5DbYeu — WorldCentralKitchen (@WCKitchen) October 16, 2018

Besides paella, WCK reports that they have served smoked BBQ pulled pork with a corn relish, lemon pepper pork chops with ginger garlic fried rice and Brussel sprouts, and homemade chili with fresh salad.

"As with all of our relief efforts, we prioritize serving high-quality meals with lots of fresh fruits and vegetables," the organization states.

As WCK’s operations were heating up—BAM! Andrés' friend and celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse arrived in Florida on October 13. Lagasse has special ties to northwest Florida—Emeril's Coastal Italian is located in Sandestin, 45 miles west of Panama City. Lagasse met up with Andrés and WCK on October 16.

My amazing hero and friend @Emeril helping us @WCKitchen feed thousands of meals today with his amazing team #ChefsForFlorida pic.twitter.com/oBcHly8pww — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 16, 2018

"Returning home to the panhandle today," Emeril wrote on Twitter. "I have called this area home for some time now and seeing the destruction that my neighbors and community are faced with is devastating."