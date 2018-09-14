José Andrés Feeds Evacuees in North Carolina as Hurricane Hits

As Hurricane Florence hits North Carolina, so does José Andrés. The award-winning chef and humanitarian, whose new book We Fed an Island chronicles his hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico, is on the ground in Wilmington, N.C., to help feed evacuee shelters, homeless shelters, police departments, and more people who have already been affected by the storm.

Accordidng to World Central Kitchen, "trees are down," but the organization is cooking lunch on a generator. On Thursday, Andrés announced the first hot meals coming out of the central relief kitchen in Raleigh that would be headed to evacuee shelters: Salisbury steak with mushrooms, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, and fresh squash salad.

First hot meals out of our @WCKitchen central relief kitchen in Raleigh to our partners @RedCross @RedCrossENC for evacuee shelters! Salisbury steak with mushrooms, roasted garlic mashed potatoes & fresh squash salad. Partnership at its best! 🤝💪#ChefsForCarolinas pic.twitter.com/Cql8Tku11n — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 13, 2018

Later, Andrés headed to Wilmington, where the storm touched down on Friday morning.

Proud of our @WCKitchen team cooking dinner for the evacuee shelters in Wilmington! These incredible women working at the shelters are helping make sure everyone gets a hot meal! 🍲 #ChefsForCarolinas pic.twitter.com/JLsCCyqvAd — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 14, 2018

Winds are picking up as #Florence hits but we still delivered dinner! Beef tips penne pasta in a mushroom sauce with fresh roasted squash and salad for @WilmingtonPD — an honor to support! They will help @WCKitchen deliver to people in need tomorrow! 🙏💪 #ChefsForCarolinas pic.twitter.com/vaP0ROkXaH — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 14, 2018

According to the New York Times, the Category One storm made landfall at Wrightsville Beach, N.C., at 7:15 a.m. on Friday morning, with winds at about 90 miles an hour. As the wind intensity slows down, forecasters told the Times that the real danger of Florence is going to be the quantity of rain. (The hurricane is expected to hit South Carolina next.)

While Andrés recently gained widespread attention for his work in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, he has been feeding communities in need for decades. Twenty-five years ago, the chef volunteered at D.C. Central Kitchen, an organization that turns recycled food into meals and offers culinary training to the unemployed, and more recently, Andrés fed victims of the California wildfires and the Ventura storm.

Published by Anthony Bourdain's Ecco imprint on September 11, We Fed an Island details the work that went into feeding over three million meals with the help of 20,000 volunteers in Puerto Rico.

“We want to tell the inside story of what we saw on the ground—the good and the bad—of the crisis, the response, and how a plate of food does more than just fill you up," Andrés said. "It fills you with hope.”