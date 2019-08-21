José Andrés and Ferran Adrià Are Hosting a Talk About Spanish Food

Image zoom Courtesy of Mercado Little Spain.

Ahead of Hudson Yards’ long-awaited debut back in March, one of the most anticipated openings was Mercado Little Spain, a massive food hall and market collaboration between industry titans José Andrés and Ferran and Albert Adrià. The 35,000-square-foot space not only houses an impressive food court (think an entire kiosk dedicated to jamón & queso), but also three restaurants, a wine bar, and cocktail bar. The emporium definitely lives up to the hype—and if you haven’t had the chance to visit yet, there’s even more incentive come September. For one night only on September 25, Spanish culinary iconics Andrés and Ferran Adrià will be at Mercado to discuss “creativity and innovation in Spanish food—and beyond,” with some some tasty perks to match. Considering the significant impact both chefs have had on the gastronomic world, it’s bound to be a once-in-a-lifetime conversation.

The event, hosted by Books Are Magic, Mercado Little Spain, Phaidon, and Lavazza, will run from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and tickets are $55.77 per person including fees. Each includes a copy of The Family Meal: Home Cooking with Ferran Adrià ($35 on Amazon), which is now back in print, as well as the chefs’ favorite tapas from Mercado—fingers crossed for plenty of croquetas de pollo and bombas.

The Family Meal was the first cookbook dedicated to home cooking from Adrià, inspired by the three-course family dinners staff would eat together at his world-renowned (and now-shuttered) restaurant, El Bulli. As such, the book includes 31 meals (each comprised of three recipes) that can serve anywhere from 2 to 75 people. It would make a great addition to your bookshelf—and while you’re at it, you might as well add Andrés’ latest cookbook, Vegetables Unleashed, too.

This isn’t the first time Andrés and Adrià have collaborated on a project at Mercado Little Spain, either—earlier this spring, the two joined forces to create a short (and entertaining) video detailing the proper way to taste jamón. Adrià rattles off tips and instructions, urging viewers to slice the meat thin, appreciate the marbling and the smell (which should be slightly rancid, but not too rancid), pass it over your lips, and then finally, finally, take a taste. (Don’t fold it up and place the whole thing in your mouth, either—this prevents you from fully appreciating the taste.) Is it worth the lengthy process? You can be the judge the next time you're at Mercado.

Tickets for “An Evening with Ferran Adrià and José Andrés” are available now—get them here.