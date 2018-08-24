The Jonathan Gold Tributes Continue in Los Angeles

Over a month after his death, Los Angeles continues to honor and remember the life of Jonathan Gold, the Pulitzer Prize-winning restaurant critic who helped shape the city's food scene into what it is today.

On Sunday, August 26, yet another Gold tribute will take place on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall, with food trucks and music starting at 5:30 p.m. and a formal program beginning at 6:30 p.m. The event is being put on by the Los Angeles Times, the publication where Gold worked for over three decades. According to the event description, Gold's family, friends, and colleagues will attend and share memories, with some of the many chefs he influenced in attendance, as well.

A week after Gold died of pancreatic cancer in July, a massive tribute sprawled across Los Angeles on what would have been his 58th birthday, with many of the city's landmarks (from from L.A. City Hall to the Santa Monica Pier Ferris Wheel) turning gold in his honor.

Gold is survived by his wife, L.A. Times arts and entertainment editor Laurie Ochoa—they met at L.A. Weekly—and a daughter, Isabel, 23, and a son, Leon, 15.

"Jonathan didn’t want us to go out to Monterey Park simply to eat Sichuan pickles," wrote Ruth Reichl, a food critic and editor at the L.A. Times from 1984 to 1993, shortly after his death. "He didn’t lure us out to El Monte or the world’s best birria burritos for their mere deliciousness. He wrote enticing prose designed to take us out of our safe little territories to mingle with other people because he knew that restaurants aren’t really about food. They’re about people."

Los Angeles City Hall, 200 N. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 United States