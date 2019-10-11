The Jonas Brothers Love Coors Light So Much They Put Their Faces on It

Image zoom Courtesy of Coors Light

Want to figure out how famous you are? Go to the Coors Brewery in Golden, Colorado. If you're given a private tour, well, you might be a VIP. But if they ask you to help make a beer and put your face on the label, then you're Jonas Brothers famous!

The Jonas Brothers have been working overtime in their support of Coors Light recently—apparently spurred on by a genuine love of the light brewski. Over the summer, Joe Jonas's wedding to Sophie Turner was practically sponsored by Coors Light: The brand provided beers printed with custom "Joe + Sophie 2019" labels. And when the trio's new "Only Human" video debuted in August, Coors Light nabbed a hardcore product shot right at the 2:20 mark.

But this week, the beer and bros kicked their relationship up a notch: Coors Light announced the brand will be releasing a limited-edition labeling of Coors Light featuring the three brothers faces and bottled from a batch that the Jonas Brothers helped brew. The concept came together when the group stopped by the brewery during their current Happiness Begins tour. "We loved hosting Kevin, Joe and Nick out at the Coors Brewery," David Coors, president of AC Golden Brewing, stated. "It's exciting to see how they make Coors Light part of their life moments both big and small."

Image zoom Courtesy of Coors Light

The label for the beer—which will be available while supplies last starting mid-November in Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Nashville, and Tampa exclusively through the delivery service GoPuff—features the Jonas Brothers' visage intermingling with the label's iconic depiction of a blue-tinged Rocky Mountains… like some sort of light beer drinking Mount Rushmore. "We are long-time fans of Coors Light and were really excited to be invited out to the Coors brewery," the Jonas Brothers said in the announcement. "We can't wait for our fans to try the limited edition six-packs of Coors Light that we helped to brew."

Image zoom Courtesy of Coors Light

So how exactly did these three musicians "help?" According to the brand, the guys actually got very hands on, working with another famous pair of brothers—David and Peter Coors—to mash, sparge, pitch yeast, and add hops to the brew. Yes, the end result is still just Coors Light—there are no special Jonas Brothers ingredients—but hey, when you're making a beer like Coors Light, maintaining consistency is the key.

And in the end, Joe Jonas was happy with this performance. "Best. Day. Ever," he wrote on Instagram. To which his new wife Sophie Turner quickly responded, "Really? The BEST day EVER!? Interesting ......" Stars—they're just like us! Their spouses hate it when they tell their friends going to the Coors brewery was better than the day they got married!