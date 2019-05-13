Jon Bon Jovi’s Wine and His Son's 'Hampton Burger' Hit Umami Burger Restaurants Nationwide

While you might know Jon Bon Jovi as the singer behind hits like “Wanted Dead or Alive” and “Livin’ on a Prayer,” he also has ties in the food and beverage industry. There’s his restaurant, “JBJ Soul Kitchen,” which has outposts in the Jersey Shore area; diners pay for their meals by volunteering or making a donation to pay it forward. And Bon Jovi and his son, Jesse Bongiovi, also co-founded a wine brand called “Hampton Water,” which makes a pretty popular rosé. If you haven’t tried the wine yet, make your way to your local Umami Burger—the rosé is now available at all locations nationwide, as part of the restaurant’s ongoing “Artist Series” collaborations. Announced May 13, Jesse Bongiovi is the latest collaborator—and in addition to serving his wine, Umami will also debut a limited-edition burger he created.

“The Hampton Burger,” as it’s been christened, has a miso mustard wagyu beef patty that’s sandwiched between two layers of American cheese and Kewpie mayo—as for the toppings? They’re appropriately Hamptons-esque, with a pickled beet slice, feta crumble, green chili vinaigrette, and roasted tomatoes, plus diced raw onions and shredded iceberg lettuce. It’s on the menu for $13 at Umami locations nationwide, and will stick around until July 14—for every burger sold, $1 will be donated to Bon Jovi’s JBJ Soul foundation, which aims to “break the cycle of poverty, hunger and homelessness through developing partnerships, creating programs and providing grant funding to community benefit organizations,” per the site. A promotional video starring Bongiovi and Bon Jovi shows Bongiovi preparing the burger—and it definitely looks worth a try.

Umami Burger

“This is a burger that reminds me of growing up in the Hamptons, going out there, hanging out with buddies, you’re going to the beach, you're grilling up,” Jesse Bongiovi says. “We wanted to come up with something that really felt like that.”

Past collaborations in the “Artist Series” have included Dario Cecchini, who made the “The Butcher’s Burger” with Mishima Reserve Wagyu Beef (seasoned with his “Essence of Chianti Salt”), Mediterranean pepper jelly mostarda, Boston lettuce, extra virgin olive oil, a dill pickle, tomatoes, and onions on a vegan bun earlier this year. (Cecchini also recently launched his first restaurant outside Italy at Baha Mar in the Bahamas.) Food & Wine Best New Chef (1988) Daniel Boulud was an Umami collaborator too; his 2018 “Umami Frenchie” piled on caramelized onions, crispy pork belly rillons, Dijon mustard, and an arugula salad. Sold. The burger restaurant has big expansion plans on the horizon—with over 100 outposts set to open at AccorHotels locations around the world over the next seven years—so with future collaborators, it’ll be easier than ever to try these limited-edition burgers.