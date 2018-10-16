Jollibee Sets Up Shop in Manhattan

Fried chicken fans in New York City will have another option to crow about, as Philippines-based restaurant chain Jollibee will open its first location in Manhattan later this month. Of course, the menu at Jollibee doesn’t stop at its Chickenjoy, as it encompasses an eclectic range of dishes from Jolly Spaghetti topped with a sweet sauce along with pieces of ham and hot dog, to burgers, Spam sandwiches, and desserts like halo halo and Peach Mango Pie.

For the unfamiliar, Jollibee is the largest fast food chain in the Phillipines, with more than 1,000 stores, and another 200 locations worldwide. Jollibee’s U.S. operation spans ten states and 36 locations, with the Manhattan outpost bringing that total to 37. Additionally, the chain recently cut the ribbon on two new storefronts in the Toronto area, which both saw lines around the block for their grand openings. Jollibee was even featured on Parts Unknown when Anthony Bourdain visited in Los Angeles with Roy Choi and later on his own in Manila when he referred to it as "the wackiest, jolliest place on earth."

“We are excited to finally open our doors in the heart of bustling Manhattan, which is not just a center of business and finance, but a major cultural and entertainment hub that receives millions of visitors from around the world each year,” Jose Miñana, Jollibee Foods Corporation’s Group President for North America, said in a statement. “The diversity of the food culture and the fast pace of living here make it perfect for our new Jollibee store location.”

Jollibee also happens to be celebrating its 40th anniversary, which means there’s an added bonus for some lucky New Yorkers: The first 40 people in line at the opening will get free Chickenjoy for a year. Additionally, a Jollibee Funko Pop! figure and other collectibles will be available.

New York City already has a Jollibee located in Woodside, Queens (and another not too far away in Jersey City, New Jersey), but as most of the thinking goes in New York, you haven’t made it until you’ve made it in Manhattan (okay, and sometimes Brooklyn).

Jollibee’s Manhattan location is located at 609 Eighth Avenue New York, NY 10018 and will open at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 27, 2018.