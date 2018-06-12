Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir’s Food Network Show: 5 Things You Need to Know

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are a duo with television hosting superpowers. The pair of former Olympic figure skaters (Lipinski is a gold-medalist) originally came together during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, where they served as commentators and analysts during the games. The duo's dynamic—not to mention Weir’s panache for personal style—turned out to be such a hit that they appeared as fashion commentators at the Academy Awards ceremony in 2014. Since then, they’ve served as fashion experts and color commentators for numerous events, including the Kentucky Derby for NBC. Now, their combined prowess in front of the camera has earned the pair their very own television show on the Food Network. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

It’s a wedding cake competition

The name of the show is Wedding Cake Championship and it will pit six teams of professional wedding cake bakers against each other for $25,000 and all the glory that comes with crafting desserts bold enough to impress a pair of Olympians. During the grand finale, the three remaining teams will have to create the perfect cake for Lipinski and her husband in honor of their one year anniversary.

You might recognize the other judges

Maneet Chauhan, of Chopped fame, will serve as a judge on Wedding Cake Championship, as will wedding planner David Tutera. On the premiere, Randy Fenoli, host of Say Yes to the Dress will serve as a guest judge.

Weir promises to deliver on the drama

Exciting news everyone! Me and @taralipinski are hosting Wedding Cake Championship, a new level of cake competition for @FoodNetwork. Our show premieres on 25 June at 9:00pm! Don’t miss it! The drama and sparkle are pretty outrageous...🎂🎂🎂 #WeddingCakeChampionship pic.twitter.com/jKrxWjraqo — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) May 23, 2018

In a tweet announcing the show, Weir wrote that the “sparkle and drama are pretty outrageous,” and we’d expect nothing less from a baking competition that’s all about wedding day perfection.

The stakes are already high in the first episode

On the premiere, competitors will be tasked with creating dazzling cake toppers. Don’t expect the same old boring wax bride and groom cake toppers on this show. The winner of the challenge will have an advantage in the next round, where they’ll be creating a wedding cake for a real-life couple.

It premieres this summer

You won’t have to wait too long to feast your eyes on all decadent, audacious, buttercream-coated wedding cakes the show promises to deliver. Wedding Cake Championship premieres Monday, June 25 at 9 p.m. on the Food Network.