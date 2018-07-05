There's an Insane New Hot Dog-Eating World Record

On the Fourth of July, while you were relaxing and eating hot dogs, there was someone working very hard and eating hot dogs—74, to be precise.

Joey Chestnut, the competitive eating titan, just clinched his eleventh win at Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest, which takes places every year on July 4 at Coney Island. Chestnut ate a record 74 hot dogs and buns—up from 72 last year—in ten minutes, beating his own record. And it wasn't even that close: Chestnut ate ten more dogs than Carmen Cincotti, who finished in second.

“I found a vicious rhythm,” said the 34-year-old eater, according to the AP, after winning the coveted "Mustard Belt" yet again. "I was feeling good today." (He's probably not feeling so good today, though.) The top women's competitor, for the fifth year in a row, was Miki Sudo, who ate a total of 37 hot dogs and buns. Mischelle Lesco of Tuscon, Arizona, came in second, managing 28 hot dogs. Sudo and Chestnut took home $10,000 each.

While the practice of dunking perfectly good hot dogs in water and sliding them down your throat at lightning speed may seem unpleasant, Chestnut has repeatedly assured the public that he loves it. "There's no secret: I love to eat, and I love doing it, I love to win, so I had to figure out my body and push it to the limit,” he said after last year's victory.

Below, find the very graphic footage from the competition:

Apparently thousands of people turned out for this year's competition in over 90 degree heat, wearing hot dog-inspired fashions and cheering on the competitors.

The Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest has been held annually since 1916, and we're sure it will continue for at least another century, especially with Chestnut in his prime.