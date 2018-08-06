Remembering Joël Robuchon: Chefs React to the Death of a Culinary Giant

On Monday, the French newspaper Le Figaro reported that Joël Robuchon died of cancer at age 73. The pioneering French chef, who accumulated more Michelin stars than anyone else in the world, was a giant in the culinary world, mentoring such chefs as Éric Ripert and Gordan Ramsay and opening restaurants in just about every cultural capital on the globe.

After the news broke, chefs took to social media to share their memories of Robuchon, reflecting on his enduring influence on the restaurant world.

Éric Ripert: "The most rigorous, precise, demanding, and ultra gifted king of all Chefs."

Andrew Zimmern: "A very sad day for any of us in our industry and for the millions of others who were touched by this amazing man."

A very sad day for any of us in our industry and for the millions of other who were touched by this amazing man. When I was 23 I almost crapped myself being part of a team cooking him a birthday dinner in NYC. Over the years he was beyond kind to me. #sad — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) August 6, 2018

Gordon Ramsay: "He kept all of us on our toes."

David Chang: "You changed the whole game."

RIP Chef Joel Robuchon. You the changed the whole game. I always thought of you as the Bill Walsh of gastronomy 🐐 pic.twitter.com/UFcjESKZqI — Dave Chang (@davidchang) August 6, 2018

Nigella Lawson: "Thinking of Joel Robuchon, and his mashed potatoes."

Thinking of Joel Robuchon, and his mashed potatoes 🖤 — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) August 6, 2018

Danny Meyer: "Our profession is in your debt."

Thank you for the profound inspiration, Joël Robuchon. Our profession is in your debt. — Danny Meyer (@dhmeyer) August 6, 2018

Alex Guarnaschelli: "A legend."

Rest in peace Joel Robuchon. I ate his tomato crab millefeuille and his cauliflower caviar dish at the tender age of 13 at his restaurant in Paris and it changed my life forever. A legend. #RIP — alex guarnaschelli (@guarnaschelli) August 6, 2018

Anne-Sophie Pic: "Another legend of French gastronomy disappears today."

In addition to his celebrated Michelin-starred restaurants, Robuchon was cherished for one dish in particular: his pomme purée, or super silky, buttery mashed potatoes. The chef's potatoes perfectly represented the simple, deeply thoughtful style of cooking for which he was so respected. In 2016, he summed up his cooking philosophy for Food & Wine.

"I very rarely do anything more than three main flavors on any dish," he said. "And what's important in cooking, to me, is the taste. And I think that's the true job of a chef, to create this flavor profile, these flavors of each of the dishes, and I think that that takes a lot of technique and a lot of knowledge to do correctly."