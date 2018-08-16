The Peanut Butter Gadget That Changed Jimmy Kimmel's Life

Good peanut butter always takes a little stirring to get into spreading shape. Sure, you can skip the process with Skippy and Jif will be ready for sandwiches in, well, a jiff, but organic, natural, and fresh peanut butters, as wonderful as they are, typically suffer from that pesky oil separation factor. If you've ever sloshed peanut oil onto your countertop or just dread the forearm fatigue you'll need to churn your favorite chunky spread back together, you're not alone: Jimmy Kimmel feels your pain.

On last night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late night host took a couple minutes out of his monologue to discuss his dissatisfaction with mixing peanut butter every time he opens the jar. Kimmel said his breaking point came during a recent flight when, he recalls, he was sleeping and had a nightmare about just how cumbersome stirring peanut butter can be. "There must be a better way to mix peanut butter," he recalls thinking, comparing the strength needed to stir a jar to that of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

So, as many of us do, Kimmel turned to Amazon to see if anything existed to solve his nut butter woes. As it turns out, such an invention does exist: Grandpa Witmer's Old Fashioned Peanut Butter Mixer (we even included it in our list of peanut butter-specific gadgets). The product, which sells for under $12, features a reusable lid that allows for a metal stirring rod and crank assembly to sit inside the jar, ready to churn on a whim. The mixer comes in multiple sizes for different standard jar openings and is touted for being just as handy for other nut butters as well.

Of course, spending two whole minutes of his show to talk about a hyper-specific gadget is a bit out of the ordinary, and that notion didn't escape Kimmel who explained the whole segment by saying, "because I'm trying to improve your life." Hey, if separated peanut butter is a major problem for you, this un-sponsored promo might have done just that. Check out more peanut butter gadgets we found and a whole bunch of delicious peanut butter recipes.