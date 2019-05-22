Jimmy John's Created a Wine to Pair With Its New 'Frenchie' Sandwich

Jimmy John’s has made a name for itself on sandwiches—nods to classic deli favorites like the Vito (salami, capicola, provolone, onion, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, oregano-basil), and a sizable list of clubs, from The Beach Club to the roast beef-laden Hunter’s Club. One of the latest additions to the menu is “The Frenchie,” dubbed a portable sandwich that piles salami, capicola, provolone, and salted butter onto a crisp French baguette. The chain says The Frenchie was inspired by sandwiches found in cafés and boulangeries across France—and apparently, the Jimmy John’s team was so inspired that they decided to create a wine to pair with the sandwich too.

Enter Vin de Sandwich (aka sandwich wine), a “light-bodied Pinot Noir made with grapes sourced from the Chalone appellation of California, with notes of dark raspberry and ripe cherry, and hints of cedar and spice,” per the Jimmy John’s announcement. The tannin and acidity are meant to complement the richness of the sandwich—overall, Jimmy John’s wants to show customers how serious the company is about sandwiches. And while it might sound like an April Fool’s joke, Vin de Sandwich is very much real, and you can order it online. (Shipping availability depends on your state.) The 2017 small-batch wine was produced and bottled by The Folk Machine winery and winemaker Kenny Likitprakong, based in Santa Rosa, California—it’s limited-quantity, and will set you back $29.99 a pop. Both the wine and The Frenchie sandwich are featured in TV spots like the one above, as part of the chain’s latest national campaign.

"This wine is fresh, bright, and lively. Its aromas and flavors of strawberries, raspberries, and a touch of savory spice," Wilfred Wong of Wine.com wrote in the tasting notes.

Jimmy John’s isn’t the first fast food chain to launch a wine, either. Back in 2015, Burger King created a limited-edition Whopper Wine to celebrate its fortieth year operating in Spain. It was flame-broiled (yes, really), and locally produced in Spain—definitely a step up from your typical Whopper and fountain soda pairing.