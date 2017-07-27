Jimmy Fallon Eats Weird Hot Dogs with Rhett & Link

NBC / Contributor / Getty Images 

You'd be surprised to find out what can (and cannot) be turned into hot dog. 

Elisabeth Sherman
July 27, 2017

“Good Mythical Morning” show hosts and YouTube superstars Rhett & Link, who are famous for their hysterical food-related antics (this video in which they eat Carolina Reaper is a must-watch), stopped by The Tonight Show last night to share a meal with Jimmy Fallon. The trio played an innocent enough sounding game called “Will It Hot Dog”—the “Will It” series is a long standing Rhett & Link tradition—but things quickly took a turn for the gross as they often do with this either very courageous or very silly pair.

Rhett & Link have stopped by Jimmy Fallon before to torture him with ever-stranger food combinations, for two segments, “Will it Tea,” and a “Will it S’more,” so the late night host should have known what he was getting himself into when he signed up for yet another round of food-based experimentation.

This time around, the pair decided to create hot dogs. And not the mouthwateringly juicy, smothered in relish and onions, ultimate summer-comfort food kind. They chose far, far stranger things to stuff in the bun.  No spoilers, but here, but be warned: If you’re squeamish you might to skip the end of video, when they take on a food that's a little bit less-than-fit for human consumption.

Jimmy Fallon seems to be a fan of the food taste test, and even more so of grossing people out for laughs: He and Mario Batali recently played “Secret Ingredient,” trying weird mash-ups like anchovy gelato. He subjected Anthony Bourdain to a similar game, who looked miserable throughout the experience, as he ate a three-course meal made with what most people would consider unappetizing secret ingredients. He even had Kristen Wiig on to make up some cocktail recipes.

Then again, for a video that’s all about eating, it might do a pretty good job of ruining your appetite. But if you're strong of stomach and looking for a belly laugh, this will likely do the trick.

