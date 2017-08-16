Jennifer Lawrence Wants to Drink Wine with You

Jennifer Lawrence has perfectly cultivated the persona of the beautiful, talented celebrity who could easily be your best friend: She’s goofy and doesn’t have a problem making fun of herself, and she doesn’t apologize for having fun; she’s also notorious for her love of eating. So it makes sense that she’s now offering her fans the chance to join her on a California wine tour. Yes, you read that right. Lawrence is inviting her fans to drink wine with her.

As part of a charity effort for the anti-political corruption organization Represent.Us, fans can enter a contest through the fundraising platform Omaze to accompany Lawrence on a tour of a California vineyard, as well as a wine tasting, picnic, and lawn games. You’ll get flown out to California for the event, and even get put up in a four-star hotel. All you have to do is contribute more than $10 to Represent.Us to be entered into the contest. (People under 21 can also enter the contest; they will, however, be provided with alternative beverages.)

As part of the promotion, Lawrence recorded a video in which she tried to differentiate between reviews of her movies, and reviews of wines while drinking wine. In the video she characterizes the contest thusly: “We’ll hang out, drink some wine, talk politics, drink wine, maybe we’ll call your ex, maybe we’ll call my ex. Who knows? The point is, we’ll have fun.” And yeah, that does, undeniably, sound fun.

To prove that Lawrence knows a little something about wine other than the fact that she likes to drink it, she then reads lines from reviews and guesses whether or not they’re referring to wines or films that she has starred in. Not to give too much away, but it's not so easy. Regardless, Lawrence is predictably charming in the video.

What other contest involves charity, drinking wine for free, with the bonus of potentially making friends with a movie star? Sounds like a win-win to us.