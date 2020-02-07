Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Debuts ‘Outlander’-Inspired Flavor

Image zoom Sportsphoto / Alamy Stock Photo

After waiting over a year since the season four premiere, season five of Outlander is almost here. The show—which follows main character Claire as she adjusts to life in the 1700s after time-traveling from the twentieth century—kicks off this season with a wedding. We’ll finally see Brianna and Roger tie the knot, and as always, can expect plenty of romance from Claire and Jamie, too. But that’s not the only thing to celebrate. In tandem with the February 16 premiere, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has announced a new Outlander-inspired flavor called “Claire’s Cabinet,” which launches early next week.

The ice cream was “inspired by the latest chapter of Claire and Jamie Fraser’s story and the early American landscape,” according to Jeni’s—specifically, “the edge between misty mountain forest and sunny meadow.” It’s flavored with chamomile, clove, rose, meadow berries, and honey, which feels very on-brand with Claire’s profession as a healer. Without access to her twentieth-century medicine (save for a few things she brought back with her during her second trip through time), she often has to turn to natural remedies with her patients.

Those interested in trying the new flavor can visit Jeni’s website, where it will become available for purchase on February 10 at noon ET, or, head to a Jeni's Scoop Shop. However, note that it’s an extremely limited release, as the team was only able to make one batch—so if you want one, order quickly. Jeni’s also has a contest live right now that will give away 25 pints of Claire’s Cabinet for free, along with “exclusive Outlander swag.” The giveaway, which is open to U.S. residents 18 years or older, ends at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 9. Winners will be notified via e-mail.

Last spring, Jeni’s launched its first-ever dairy-free ice cream line, which included four flavors—Cold Brew with Coconut Cream, Dark Chocolate Truffle, Texas Sheet Cake, and Roasted Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam. Since then, the company has also launched “Frosé Sorbet,” a dairy-free sangria-style frozen rosé made with pear, strawberry, and watermelon.