Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams has never shied away from collaborations, working with partners as diverse as Dolly Parton and the TV show Outlander. Now, in the lead up to the holidays, the ice cream brand is bringing back a seasonal favorite flavor — and working with a new partner to give it some extra kick. Welcome back Jeni's Boozy Eggnog ice cream, now in partnership with Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. Just don't expect these pints to give you a literal buzz.

Jeni's says that their Boozy Eggnog flavor debuted more than a decade ago, inspired by Jeni's grandfather "who always spiked his eggnog with whiskey." But for the 2022 iteration, the brand turned to a modern whiskey producer with its own historical significance: Uncle Nearest was launched in 2017 to honor the first known African American master distiller, Nearest Green. And Boozy Eggnog is made with the distillery's 1884 Small Batch Whiskey, which itself is blended by Nearest Green descendant and Uncle Nearest Master Blender Victoria Eady Butler.

The flavor is "made using grass-grazed milk for a salted egg custard base spiked with nutmeg and Uncle Nearest Whiskey," according to Jeni's, and the results feature a "super silky texture and rich flavor [that] are complemented by the boozy warmth of the whiskey, which flavors the ice cream like a complex vanilla with notes of caramel for a sweet finish."

Importantly, though the flavor uses real Nearest Green whiskey, the pints themselves don't contain any alcohol (or less than 0.5 percent, so not enough where they have to list an ABV on the packaging). Sure, it's a bit of a disappointment, but just as Jeni's grandfather always spiked his eggnog with whiskey, there's nothing to stop you from dumping booze all over your eggnog ice cream.

Boozy Eggnog will be available for a limited-time only in both Jeni's scoop shops and for nationwide shipping through the Jeni's website starting on October 27. However, Jeni's Splendid rewards members have early access to the flavor and can order it now through the Jenis.com website. Pints are priced at $12 each.