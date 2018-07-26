Jeff Goldblum's New Show Will Explore the Science Behind Ice Cream, Coffee, and Cereal

National Geographic announced the network will partner with Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park; The Fly) on an upcoming 12-part documentary series tentatively titled The Curiosity of Jeff Goldblum. The show will focus on the science behind "ordinary things"—sort of an explainer series for everyday objects—including food and beverage items such as ice cream, coffee, and cereal.

"National Geographic has a knack for developing smart, immersive narratives that expand our understanding of the world around us in creative and entertaining ways," Goldblum told Deadline. "Curiosity is a fundamental human trait... [The series] puts me in the driver's seat, guiding viewers on a mind-blowing adventure where we break down the unexpectedly complex science behind seemingly basic things."

The actor has been in the news a lot lately—though not really of his own doing. We think? Earlier this week, a 25-foot statue of Goldblum—as Jurassic Park's Dr. Ian Malcom appeared near Tower Bridge in London.

25ft Jeff Goldblum statue pops up in London to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Jurassic Park, which was June 11th, a month ago. Also none of the movie was filmed in London nor is Jeff Goldblum a native of the English capital. So let's just bask in its nonsensical glory. pic.twitter.com/TKQKozleMn — Adam Ricard (@Adam1021) July 18, 2018

This spring, Goldblum launched a Kroger-sponsored cooking show with Funny or Die called Cooking With Jeff. So far two episodes have aired—in the first, he makes soupe au pistou with the (now, late) Pulitzer Prize-winning food critic Jonathan Gold.

In the second, just-released episode, Goldblum teams up with his Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom co-star Bryce Dallas Howard; the duo put vegetables and open-face sandwiches on boards.