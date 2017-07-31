Jeff Bezos' 'Two Pizza Rule' Is His Secret to Successful Meetings

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, known for a fleeting moment as the world’s richest man last week, before Bill Gates quickly replaced him in the rankings, didn’t get rich going to meetings, it turns out. But when he is forced to hold a meeting, Bezos concocted a creative way of making sure it’s productive—and it involves pizza.

Business Insider recently revealed that Bezos only meets with investors once per year, for six hours (and avoids early morning meets at all costs). If he absolutely must attend a meeting, though, Bezos sticks to his “two pizza rule,” which states that he won’t hold or attend a meeting at which two pizzas can’t feed the entire group.

His reasoning actually makes sense: The more people attend a meeting, the noisier, more chaotic, and generally unproductive it will be. Limiting the number of people that can attend ensures something gets done.

The strategy clearly works, because Amazon can’t lose lately: The online mega-store recently launched its own line of meal kits in Seattle, threatening Blue Apron as the dominating force in that arena (even though a nation-wide launch has yet to happen). But the company’s biggest triumph came in June, when it bought a struggling Whole Foods stores in a merger that will likely have major implications for the future of grocery shopping online.

Amazon has yet to open more of its brick and mortar Amazon Go grocery stores, but once it does, there’s a strong possibility that the company will take over that market as well. Soon we might all be buying our produce from orange Amazon robots (as long as their free banana giveaways don't ruin the fruit economy, that is).

But back to the ‘two pizza rule’: Does Bezos actually treat Amazon employees to two pizzas at every meeting he turns up at? The answer to that question is unclear, but as of last week, we know that he can definitely afford it.