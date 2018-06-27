JBF Goes on Tour with Dinners Around the Country Featuring All-Star Chefs

The James Beard Foundation is hitting the road. On Wednesday, the organization announced the dates and cities for its sixth annual "Taste America" program, which will run from September 28 to November 17 and feature dinners cooked by all-star chefs, raising money for sustainability initiatives and the JBF scholarship program.

Taste America kicks off in New York in August at the James Beard House, where Traci Des Jardins will cook an invite-only dinner with 2018 Outstanding Bakers Belinda Leong and Michel Suas. The series will then travel to Austin, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Louisville, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, and Seattle. At the New Orleans stop, Taste America will host four simultaneous dinners to celebrate the city's 300th anniversary.

While the chefs haven't been announced yet, aside from Des Jardins, we have a feeling they'll be pretty good.

“Taste America exemplifies the Foundation’s mission of shining a spotlight on the rich diversity of America’s food culture and the communities that comprise it,” said Clare Reichenbach, chief executive officer of the James Beard Foundation, in a statement. “Taste America highlights local foods, beverages, and artisans, offering food lovers the opportunity to have unique dining experiences, engage directly with amazing chefs, and to support the Foundation’s mission to drive towards a better food system for all.”

Below is the JBF Taste America 2018 program calendar:

September 28-29: New Orleans and Phoenix

October 12-13: Los Angeles

October 19-20: Louisville, KY and Seattle

October 26-27: Chicago and San Francisco

November 2-3: Boston and Philadelphia

November 16-17: Austin

Earlier this month, the foundation announced the 20 fellows participating in its second Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership program, which will take place at Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts this September. Among the fellows named this year are Kelly Fields (Willa Jean, New Orleans), Esther Choi (mokbar, Brooklyn), Ping Ho (Marrow and The Royce, Detroit), and Daniella Senior (Colada Shop and Bresca, Washington, D.C.).