Jonathan Gold and Anthony Bourdain Honored at James Beard Foundation Media Awards

See the full list of James Beard Award winners from the Friday night awards gala.
On Friday night in New York City, the James Beard Foundation held its Media Awards gala, announcing the winners for categories in book, brodcast, and journalism. Since this marked the first James Beard Awards since the deaths of Jonathan Gold and Anthony Bourdain, their presences were deeply felt, as their contributions to food and travel writing continue to reverberate throughout the industry. 2019 marked the first year of the "Jonathan Gold Local Voice award," which was given to Brett Anderson of Nola.com, and the Pulitzer Prize-winning Gold was awarded, posthumously, with the Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Awards. Bourdain's CNN show, Parts Unknown, won for visual and technical excellence.
Other big winners of the night included Samin Nosrit, who won for best television program (on location) with her Netflix series Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, and Marcus Samuelsson, who won the Outstanding Personality category for No Passport Required.
On May 6, winners in the chefs and restaurant categories will be announced at the 2019 James Beard Awards Gala, which will take place at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
Below, find the full list of media winners.
2019 James Beard Foundation Book Awards
American
Between Harlem and Heaven: Afro-Asian-American Cooking for Big Nights, Weeknights, and Every Day
JJ Johnson and Alexander Smalls with Veronica Chambers (Flatiron Books)
Baking and Desserts
SUQAR: Desserts & Sweets from the Modern Middle East. Greg Malouf and Lucy Malouf. (Hardie Grant Books)
Beverage
Wine Folly: Magnum Edition. Madeline Puckette and Justin Hammack (Avery)
General
Milk Street: Tuesday Nights. Christopher Kimball (Little, Brown and Company)
Health and Special Diets
Eat a Little Better. Sam Kass (Clarkson Potter)
International
Feast: Food of the Islamic World. Anissa Helou (Ecco)
Photography
Tokyo New Wave. Andrea Fazzari (Ten Speed Press)
Reference, History, and Scholarship
Canned: The Rise and Fall of Consumer Confidence in the American Food Industry. Anna Zeide (University of California Press)
Restaurant and Professional
Chicken and Charcoal: Yakitori, Yardbird, Hong Kong. Matt Abergel (Phaidon Press)
Single Subject
Goat: Cooking and Eating. James Whetlor (Quadrille Publishing)
Vegetable-Focused Cooking
Saladish. Ilene Rosen (Artisan Books)
Writing
Buttermilk Graffiti: A Chef’s Journey to Discover America’s New Melting-Pot Cuisine. Edward Lee (Artisan Books)
Book of the Year
Cocktail Codex. Alex Day, Nick Fauchald, and David Kaplan, with Devon Tarby (Ten Speed Press)
Cookbook Hall of Fame
Jessica B. Harris
2019 James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Awards
Documentary
Modified.
Airs on: Film festivals and Vimeo
Online Video, Fixed Location and/or Instructional
MasterClass – Dominique Ansel Teaches French Pastry Fundamentals.
Airs on: MasterClass
Online Video, on Location
First We Feast’s Food Skills – Mozzarella Kings of New York.
Airs on: YouTube
Outstanding Personality
Marcus Samuelsson. No Passport Required.
Airs on: PBS
Outstanding Reporting
Deep Dive and Food for Thought, 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Reporter: David Chang
Airs on: NBC, NBCSN
Podcast
Copper & Heat – Be a Girl
Airs on: Copper & Heat, iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher
Radio Show
The Food Chain – Raw Grief and Widowed
Airs on: BBC World Service
Special (on TV or Online)
Spencer’s BIG Holiday
Airs on: Gusto
Television Program, in Studio or Fixed Location
Pati’s Mexican Table – Tijuana: Stories from the Border
Airs on: WETA Washington; Distributed Nationally by American Public Television
Television Program, on Location
Salt Fat Acid Heat – Salt
Airs on: Netflix
Visual and Technical Excellence
Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown
Sarah Hagey, August Thurmer, and Kate Kunath
Airs on: CNN, Explore Parts Unknown, Roads & Kingdoms
2019 James Beard Foundation Journalism Awards
Columns
What We Talk About When We Talk About American Food: “The Pickled Cucumbers That Survived the 1980s AIDS Epidemic”; “A Second Look at the Tuna Sandwich’s All-American History”; and “Freedom and Borscht for Ukrainian-Jewish Émigrés," Mari Uyehara. Taste
Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award
Counter Intelligence: “The Hearth & Hound, April Bloomfield’s New Los Angeles Restaurant, Is Nothing Like a Gastropub”; “There’s Crocodile and Hog Stomach, but Jonathan Gold Is All About the Crusty Rice at Nature Pagoda”; and “At Middle Eastern Restaurants, It All Starts with Hummus. Jonathan Gold says Bavel’s Is Magnificent," Jonathan Gold. Los Angeles Times
Dining and Travel
“Many Chinas, Many Tables," Jonathan Kauffman and Team. San Francisco Chronicle
Feature Reporting
“A Kingdom from Dust," Mark Arax. The California Sunday Magazine
Food Coverage in a General Interest Publication
New York Magazine. Robin Raisfeld, Rob Patronite, Maggie Bullock, and the Staff of New York Magazine
Foodways
“A Hunger for Tomatoes," Shane Mitchell.The Bitter Southerner
Health and Wellness
“Clean Label’s Dirty Little Secret," Nadia Berenstein. The New Food Economy
Home Cooking
“The Subtle Thrills of Cold Chicken Salad," Cathy Erway. Taste
Innovative Storytelling
“In Search of Water-Boiled Fish," Angie Wang. Eater
Investigative Reporting
“A Killing Season," Boyce Upholt.The New Republic
Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award
“Yes Indeed, Lord: Queen’s Cuisine, Where Everything Comes from the Heart”; “Top 10 New Orleans Restaurants for 2019”; and “Sexual Harassment Allegations Preceded Sucré Co-Founder Tariq Hanna’s Departure”. Brett Anderson, Nola.com | The Times-Picayune
M.F.K. Fisher Distinguished Writing Award
“What Is Northern Food?” Steve Hoffman. Artful Living
Personal Essay, Long Form
“I Made the Pizza Cinnamon Rolls from Mario Batali’s Sexual Misconduct Apology Letter," Geraldine DeRuiter. Everywhereist.com
Personal Essay, Short Form
“I’m a Chef with Terminal Cancer. This Is What I’m Doing with the Time I Have Left," Fatima Ali. Bon Appétit
Profile
“The Short and Brilliant Life of Ernest Matthew Mickler," Michael Adno.The Bitter Southerner
Wine, Spirits, and Other Beverages
“‘Welch’s Grape Jelly with Alcohol’: How Trump’s Horrific Wine Became the Ultimate Metaphor for His Presidency”
Corby Kummer.Vanity Fair
Publication of the Year
The New York Times