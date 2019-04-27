Jonathan Gold and Anthony Bourdain Honored at James Beard Foundation Media Awards

On Friday night in New York City, the James Beard Foundation held its Media Awards gala, announcing the winners for categories in book, brodcast, and journalism. Since this marked the first James Beard Awards since the deaths of Jonathan Gold and Anthony Bourdain, their presences were deeply felt, as their contributions to food and travel writing continue to reverberate throughout the industry. 2019 marked the first year of the "Jonathan Gold Local Voice award," which was given to Brett Anderson of Nola.com, and the Pulitzer Prize-winning Gold was awarded, posthumously, with the Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Awards. Bourdain's CNN show, Parts Unknown, won for visual and technical excellence.

Other big winners of the night included Samin Nosrit, who won for best television program (on location) with her Netflix series Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, and Marcus Samuelsson, who won the Outstanding Personality category for No Passport Required.

On May 6, winners in the chefs and restaurant categories will be announced at the 2019 James Beard Awards Gala, which will take place at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Below, find the full list of media winners.

2019 James Beard Foundation Book Awards

American

Between Harlem and Heaven: Afro-Asian-American Cooking for Big Nights, Weeknights, and Every Day

JJ Johnson and Alexander Smalls with Veronica Chambers (Flatiron Books)

Baking and Desserts

SUQAR: Desserts & Sweets from the Modern Middle East. Greg Malouf and Lucy Malouf. (Hardie Grant Books)

Beverage

Wine Folly: Magnum Edition. Madeline Puckette and Justin Hammack (Avery)

General

Milk Street: Tuesday Nights. Christopher Kimball (Little, Brown and Company)

Health and Special Diets

Eat a Little Better. Sam Kass (Clarkson Potter)

International

Feast: Food of the Islamic World. Anissa Helou (Ecco)

Photography

Tokyo New Wave. Andrea Fazzari (Ten Speed Press)

Reference, History, and Scholarship

Canned: The Rise and Fall of Consumer Confidence in the American Food Industry. Anna Zeide (University of California Press)

Restaurant and Professional

Chicken and Charcoal: Yakitori, Yardbird, Hong Kong. Matt Abergel (Phaidon Press)

Single Subject

Goat: Cooking and Eating. James Whetlor (Quadrille Publishing)

Vegetable-Focused Cooking

Saladish. Ilene Rosen (Artisan Books)

Writing

Buttermilk Graffiti: A Chef’s Journey to Discover America’s New Melting-Pot Cuisine. Edward Lee (Artisan Books)

Book of the Year

Cocktail Codex. Alex Day, Nick Fauchald, and David Kaplan, with Devon Tarby (Ten Speed Press)

Cookbook Hall of Fame

Jessica B. Harris

2019 James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Awards

Documentary

Modified.

Airs on: Film festivals and Vimeo

Online Video, Fixed Location and/or Instructional

MasterClass – Dominique Ansel Teaches French Pastry Fundamentals.

Airs on: MasterClass

Online Video, on Location

First We Feast’s Food Skills – Mozzarella Kings of New York.

Airs on: YouTube

Outstanding Personality

Marcus Samuelsson. No Passport Required.

Airs on: PBS

Outstanding Reporting

Deep Dive and Food for Thought, 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Reporter: David Chang

Airs on: NBC, NBCSN

Podcast

Copper & Heat – Be a Girl

Airs on: Copper & Heat, iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher

Radio Show

The Food Chain – Raw Grief and Widowed

Airs on: BBC World Service

Special (on TV or Online)

Spencer’s BIG Holiday

Airs on: Gusto

Television Program, in Studio or Fixed Location

Pati’s Mexican Table – Tijuana: Stories from the Border

Airs on: WETA Washington; Distributed Nationally by American Public Television

Television Program, on Location

Salt Fat Acid Heat – Salt

Airs on: Netflix

Visual and Technical Excellence

Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown

Sarah Hagey, August Thurmer, and Kate Kunath

Airs on: CNN, Explore Parts Unknown, Roads & Kingdoms

2019 James Beard Foundation Journalism Awards

Columns

What We Talk About When We Talk About American Food: “The Pickled Cucumbers That Survived the 1980s AIDS Epidemic”; “A Second Look at the Tuna Sandwich’s All-American History”; and “Freedom and Borscht for Ukrainian-Jewish Émigrés," Mari Uyehara. Taste

Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award

Counter Intelligence: “The Hearth & Hound, April Bloomfield’s New Los Angeles Restaurant, Is Nothing Like a Gastropub”; “There’s Crocodile and Hog Stomach, but Jonathan Gold Is All About the Crusty Rice at Nature Pagoda”; and “At Middle Eastern Restaurants, It All Starts with Hummus. Jonathan Gold says Bavel’s Is Magnificent," Jonathan Gold. Los Angeles Times

Dining and Travel

“Many Chinas, Many Tables," Jonathan Kauffman and Team. San Francisco Chronicle

Feature Reporting

“A Kingdom from Dust," Mark Arax. The California Sunday Magazine

Food Coverage in a General Interest Publication

New York Magazine. Robin Raisfeld, Rob Patronite, Maggie Bullock, and the Staff of New York Magazine

Foodways

“A Hunger for Tomatoes," Shane Mitchell.The Bitter Southerner

Health and Wellness

“Clean Label’s Dirty Little Secret," Nadia Berenstein. The New Food Economy

Home Cooking

“The Subtle Thrills of Cold Chicken Salad," Cathy Erway. Taste

Innovative Storytelling

“In Search of Water-Boiled Fish," Angie Wang. Eater

Investigative Reporting

“A Killing Season," Boyce Upholt.The New Republic

Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award

“Yes Indeed, Lord: Queen’s Cuisine, Where Everything Comes from the Heart”; “Top 10 New Orleans Restaurants for 2019”; and “Sexual Harassment Allegations Preceded Sucré Co-Founder Tariq Hanna’s Departure”. Brett Anderson, Nola.com | The Times-Picayune

M.F.K. Fisher Distinguished Writing Award

“What Is Northern Food?” Steve Hoffman. Artful Living

Personal Essay, Long Form

“I Made the Pizza Cinnamon Rolls from Mario Batali’s Sexual Misconduct Apology Letter," Geraldine DeRuiter. Everywhereist.com

Personal Essay, Short Form

“I’m a Chef with Terminal Cancer. This Is What I’m Doing with the Time I Have Left," Fatima Ali. Bon Appétit

Profile

“The Short and Brilliant Life of Ernest Matthew Mickler," Michael Adno.The Bitter Southerner

Wine, Spirits, and Other Beverages

“‘Welch’s Grape Jelly with Alcohol’: How Trump’s Horrific Wine Became the Ultimate Metaphor for His Presidency”

Corby Kummer.Vanity Fair

Publication of the Year

The New York Times