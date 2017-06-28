The James Beard Foundation is On the Hunt For a New President

The James Beard Foundation is looking for a new president, and it could be you. Yes, you.

...Well, okay, probably not. I mean, we don’t mean to crush all your hopes and dreams, but they’re probably looking for someone with a ton of experience—i.e. someone who didn’t find out about the whole thing by reading this article. But it’s no lie that the Foundation is conducting a serious, nationwide search, and they’re likely not looking for a famous chef or TV star to be a figurehead either, since the president role involves fundraising and programming.

So, you know. There’s always hope.

The famous organization is a non-profit based in New York City, and its name honors the memory of James Beard, who was a well-known and highly-esteemed food writer and cookbook author (and sometimes pitchman) in his own time. Its current president, Susan Ungaro, will be leaving her post at the end of the year after serving for over a decade, which means that the prestigious title is up for grabs. In 2016, according to tax returns, the president’s salary was $350,000. Plus all the fancy dinners you can handle? Not a bad gig at all.

In the release, Ungaro’s many successes were highlighted: “During her 11 years of unparalleled success for the Foundation, Ungaro was a constant champion of the Foundation’s mission to celebrate, nurture, and honor chefs and other leaders making America's food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone,” it reads.

Her accomplishments include expanding the James Beard Awards, moving the awards ceremony to Lincoln Center and then to Chicago, spearheading the launch of the JBF Food Conference, creating the JBF’s Women’s Leadership Programs, and more.

“It has been a special privilege to serve as president of the James Beard Foundation for over a decade," Ungaro commented. "I believe the time is right for me to start my next adventure helping other nonprofits making a difference in people's lives.”

Well, you know where to find us, James Beard trustees. Until then, we’ll be proving our worth to you—and honoring your organization’s mission—the only way we know how: By eating as much delicious food as possible.