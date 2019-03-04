James Beard Awards 2019: Winners, News, and Updates

2019 is a landmark year for the James Beard Foundation. For one, it's the year that the organization's sweeping policy change went into effect after announcing measures to make the judging process more transparent and inclusive. Under new CEO Clare Reichenbach, several changes have been made to the judging and nomination process, including temporarily waiving submission fees for the Book, Broadcast Media, and Design Awards, as well as fees for first-time submissions.

Per a report from the foundation, this year saw a 14% increase in representation of people of color on the judging panels for the Restaurant & Chef, Book, Broadcast, and Journalism categories. (You can find out more of the changes here.)

As the restaurant world anticipates the James Beard Awards Gala on May 6, where the bulk of winners are announced, there have already been some major announcements.

In late February, the semifinalists for the closely-followed Restaurant & Chef categories were announced, kicking off the season, though the foundation has already dolled out many honors this year. In February, JBF named five restaurants "American Classics," a category first introduced in 1998. The honorees were Pho 79 (Garden Grove, CA), Jim's Steak and Spaghetti House (Huntington, WV), A&A Bake & Double and Roti Shop (Brooklyn, NY), Sehnert's Bakery & Bieroc Café (McCook, NE), and Annie's Paramount Steakhouse (Washington, D.C.)

JBF also honored San Diego's Lionfish as a "Smart Catch Leader" for increasing sustainability of the seafood supply change.

On March 27, the foundation will announce the final list of nominees for the Chef & Restaurant categories, as well as nominees for the Media and Restaurant and Design Awards, and on May 6, winners will be announced at the 2019 James Beard Awards Gala, which will take place at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

This post was last updated on March 4. Return for more updates, winners, and announcements leading up to the James Beard Awards on May 6.