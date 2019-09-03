Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee Arrives This Winter

Your mom might have told you to "just be yourself," but in the food and beverage world, that doesn't always cut it. Customers want new, exciting flavor combinations — which is why Doritos have to be spiked with sriracha, Slurpees have to taste like Nerds, and Oreos are essentially in the middle of a decade-long identity crisis. This lust for novelty extends to booze as well, and one of America's best-selling shots is about to join the fun. In 2020, look out for Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee.

Set to arrive in January, Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee is — despite the name — still a shot, but one where "Arabica coffee and cacao blend seamlessly with the iconic flavor of Jägermeister." As the brand explains, the liqueur's typical blend of 56 herbs, blossoms, roots, and fruits will see the addition of coffee and cacao beans for an extra, all-natural flavor and caffeine kick. A spokesperson told us that, though the caffeine content may vary due to the use of natural beans, each shot contains about 10 percent of the caffeine of an average cup of regular brewed coffee.

"Inspired by the need for a complex and flavorful product that would complement those high energy moments, we at Jägermeister are continuing to innovate to meet consumer demands and flavor profiles," Chris Peddy, chief marketing officer of Mast-Jägermeister US, said in the announcement. "We wanted to recruit a new generation of drinkers, and in order to do so, we knew we had to create the perfect liqueur to be enjoyed across numerous occasions."

Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee will be 33 percent ABV, a couple percentage points lower than its non-coffee-infused counterpart. However, one thing that remains the same is that the brand still says that the drink "is best served as an ice-cold shot" at 0 degrees Fahrenheit. The suggested retail price will be $24.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle.

Jack Carson, Mast-Jägermeister US's director of innovation, suggested that the idea for a cold brew version of Jägermeister was based on something customers already do. "Combining Jägermeister with coffee has been a fan favorite for years, so we wanted to perfect that experience for our consumers and create a product where those flavors were perfectly balanced," he said. That innocent cup of coffee you were about to dump Jägermeister into will thank you.