Jaden Smith Opened a Vegan Food Truck in L.A.

Jaden Smith wears many hats—he's an actor, entrepreneur, songwriter, rapper, and, as of recently, activist. In a 2018 interview with Food & Wine, he outlined his goals for making the world a more “mindful, healthier, cleaner, and well-hydrated place,” touching on everything from his tips for being more environmentally-friendly (re-use as much as possible, buy things made from recycled plastic) to Just Water, the company the Smith family founded to create water bottles from reusable resources. It was also revealed in May that Smith had invested in Impossible Foods, along with Jay-Z, Serena Williams, Trevor Noah, and Katy Perry—he previously told Food & Wine he chooses not to eat meat that has environmental repercussions, and Impossible Foods aims to reduce our reliance on animals as a food source. Smith’s latest venture, however, is in the realm of food trucks—a mobile restaurant, serving free vegan food in Los Angeles.

The truck, dubbed the “I Love You Restaurant,” launched on Sunday, July 7 in Downtown L.A., according to Smith’s Instagram, with its location tagged in Skid Row—one of the largest homeless communities in the country. In a series of three posts, Smith explains that the truck was a one-day pop-up, but it’s the “first of many.” As for the food? There aren’t many menu details available, but the official @ILoveYouRestaurant account Smith linked out to shows “I Love You Bowls,” which appear to be filled with different vegetables and grains. A video on Smith’s account shows people lining up at the truck to receive takeout bags of food.

“The @ILoveYouRestaurant Is A Movement That Is All About Giving People What They Deserve, Healthy, Vegan Food For Free. Today We Launched Our First One Day Food Truck Pop-Up in Downtown LA. Keep A Look Out Because This Is The First Of Many #JADENinc,” Smith wrote.

Smith’s foundation, JUST goods, also recently teamed up with the First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church in Flint, Michigan in March to design and launch a mobile water filtration system, “The Water Box,” that aims to “reduce heavy metals like lead, and eliminate harmful bacteria from the water,” according to EW. The Water Box was created to provide clean water for the city, and produces 10 gallons a minute.