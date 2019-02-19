‘Burger Dippers’ Are the Deep-Fried Hamburger Sticks That Should Have Been Invented Years Ago

When you find yourself craving a hamburger, you probably think of the juicy patty, the melting cheese, the tasting toppings. But part of what makes a burger so enticing is that they are handheld. Thanks to the bun, hamburgers are a grab-and-go food that can fulfill your lust for beef on the fly. But could a burger be even more handheld? Jack in the Box thinks so.

The Southern California-based burger chain with the funny looking spokesman has apparently been testing a new item in select locations called Burger Dippers which could be considered beefy cousins to Burger King’s Chicken Fries. “The burger you eat like a fry” is how they’re being marketed according to photos sent to The Impulsive Buy. “It tastes like they literally put a whole burger in a blender and then deep fried it,” someone suggested to the food blog. Fittingly, these dippers also appear to come with two dips — one red and one white — though what those sauces are has yet to be confirmed. If the idea of “burger fries” interests you, they can be yours for $3 al carte or as part of a $6 Jack’s Munchie Meal that also comes with two tacos, curly fries, and a drink.

Anybody in or around Davis, California or other Jack in the Box test markets - would appreciate a report on the (?!) BURGER DIPPERS - https://t.co/wJ7wtmHfQb pic.twitter.com/aAxo4k8POp — BILL OAKLEY (@thatbilloakley) February 18, 2019

So to recap, Burger Dippers are basically fried sticks of hamburger meat. Setting aside whether or not that concept is even inherently appealing, it also opens up the larger existential question of what exactly is a “burger”? Similar to the now classic “Is a hot dog a sandwich?” debate, do these dippers contain enough of the elements of a “burger” to be worthy of the term? Google defines “burger” as “a flat round cake of minced beef that is fried or grilled and typically served in a bread roll; a hamburger,” or as “a similarly shaped food item made of a specified ingredient.” By that meaning, the primary component of a burger is actually its “flat round” shape — so these Burger Dippers might have been better off named “Fried Ground Beef Sticks.” But hey, it comes with a side of two tacos, so who cares about semantics, right??