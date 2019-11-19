Jack Daniel's Whiskey Advent Calendar Finally Arrives in the U.S. This Christmas

Image zoom Courtesy of Jack Daniels

Despite being generally less religious than Americans, the British get even crazier about Christmas. While people in the U.S. are still sorting out their Halloween costumes, many U.K. stores are already putting out the Christmas stuff. (Perhaps blame the Brits' lack of Thanksgiving for jumping the gun.) Amid all of this holiday fervor, Brits get a lot of envy-inducing Christmas items that we never see across the pond—Brussels sprouts gin sold in glass ornaments comes to mind—and it can be especially frustrating when these special seasonal products are from American producers.

Case in point, last year, Jack Daniel's launched a whiskey advent calendar in the U.K. but didn't sell them back home. Thankfully for Jack fans, the brand is righting that wrong this year, offering their latest Jack Daniel Distillery Holiday Countdown Calendar stateside for the first time.

"We're excited to roll out the Jack Daniel's Holiday Calendar into multiple markets this year, as it was a huge hit in the U.K. in 2018," Master Distiller Jeff Arnett said in the announcement. "By expanding the market reach of the calendar this year, we are giving people around the world the opportunity to taste a different Jack Daniel's whiskey, every drop of which comes from Lynchburg, and enjoy the premium gifts for a lifetime."

Needless to say, this advent calendar is a pretty boozy way to countdown the 24 days leading up to Christmas—though it does contain some breaks along the way. The $79.99 box features 20 miniature 50-milliliter bottles in all, four each of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Rye, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, and Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, as well as two bottles each of the premium selections Gentleman Jack and Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Select. Filling out the remaining four spots are four shot glasses with various logos from the Jack Daniel's family of brands. On these booze-free days, you can opt to try out your new shot glasses with spirits from your own stash or, if you're looking to feel refreshed on Christmas morning, maybe just take a day off.

Jack Daniel's says these new advent calendars should be landing in stores this month. However, if you're not a fan of a full month of hard liquor, don't worry, there are plenty of other food and drink advent calendars out there you can try. Just don't expect those to contain any shot glasses.