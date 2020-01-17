This Top-Rated J.A. Henckels Knife Set Is an Incredible 76% Off

Quality kitchen knives are indispensable tools no home chef should be without. And while we love researching and buying each blade separately, there are times when it’s more convenient and cost-effective to scoop up a set all at once.

And that time is now: One of our favorite knife brands, J.A. Henckels, has slashed the price of its 15-piece knife set by a jaw-dropping 76 percent off. That’s $2 cheaper than the brand’s 12-piece set!

J.A. Henckels International Statement Knife Block Set comes with eight (!) steak knives, plus other expertly crafted blades, like a 7-inch hollow edge Santoku knife for chopping and slicing vegetables, as well as 5-inch serrated utility knife and kitchen shears. Each blade blade is cut from a single piece of tough stainless steel and designed with a full tang for maximum maneuverability. The knives also feature triple rivet handles, complete with stainless steel end caps for balance.

The collection is one of the brand’s most popular sets, with a superb 4.5-star rating and 1,240 reviews on Amazon. Users praise the durability and versatility of the knives, as well as the incredible value for the price.

To buy: $93 (originally $345); amazon.com

“The set, overall, is the best knife set I have owned and I have been through several,” one reviewer wrote. “They are beautiful in design, feel excellent in the hand, and go through any vegetable or protein without any problem at all. Unless you are looking to build a set with individual pieces, you're not going to find a better set of knives than this.”

Another added, “I wanted something with a heavy handle that does some of the work for me, and this set has been so perfect. I cook three meals from scratch every day. These have been up to the task, every time.”

Most importantly, users raved about how sharp the J.A. Henckel knives are. In fact, several commented that their partners weren’t prepared for using such keen blades.

“My wife uses a paring knife to peel potatoes and she used the knife from this set for the first time,” a user wrote. “I told her to be careful because I'm sure the knife she had been using before was as dull as a butter knife. Of course, she almost cut her finger off because she was using too much force.”

If you’re ready for a collection of super sharp knives of your own, you can get the 15-piece set for just $93 (originally $345). It’s an incredible deal—so even if you aren’t looking to replace your slicers, snag it as a very thoughtful gift for any upcoming housewarmings, weddings, or graduations.